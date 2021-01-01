Céline PREMY

Mes compétences :
Design
Hotel
Hôtellerie
Hotels
Luxe
Entreprises
Accor - Paris (FRANCE)
- Revenue Manager Multi-hotels
2010 - maintenant Implement the revenue management processes for 4 hotels, with a total capacity of 920 rooms and maximise the revenue of all these hotels.
Collect the necessary information to establish a database of bookings and events on which the hotels strategy and forecast will be based.
Update the sales planning and quote the group requests on a daily basis.
Analyze the performance of the hotels and look after the market and competitors.
Propose solutions for the adaptation of the strategy.
Lead recurrent revenue management & pricing meetings
Elaborate the budget for the hotel division
Amsterdam Hospitality Group - New York (USA)
- Revenue Analyst
2009 - 2010REVENUE ANALYST HOTEL DIVISION
Assisted the Director of Revenue and Revenue Managers in their
daily operations
Updated rates and restrictions throughout all distribution channels
Projected revenue, occupancy rates and REVPAR
Created and analysed Comp Set reports, market watch
Set up the new revenue software EzYield
Prepared the weekly revenue meeting
REVENUE MANAGER HOSTEL DIVISION
Managed the revenue of five hostels located in the Upper West Side
(600 rooms)
Created the daily reporting
Managed all the distribution channels
Determined the sales strategy
Maintained rate parity and good relationships with the company’s partners
Concorde Hotels & Resorts headquarter - Paris (FRANCE)
- Distribution Support Assistant
2007 - 2008 Made sure that the hotels and resorts of the group were properly distributed (public rates, offers, description and features) into the different channels (GDS, Company website, Opera PMS, Third Parties)
Was the hotels’ sales and GSO’s contact regarding the loading of the negotiated rates and ongoing special offers.
Was the travel agencies and companies’ privileged contact regarding the rates database and any arising problems with the GDS.
New Steine Hotel & Gulliver's Hotels - Brighton (UK)
- Assistant Manager
2006 - 2007ASSISTANT MANAGER
Supervised all areas of the hotel’s daily operations and handled any arising problem – Led a team of 10 people
Coordinated the front and back office organization and made sure that guest satisfaction was delivered.
Dealt swiftly with special guest requests, comments or issues raised
Assisted the General Manager with communication and marketing
Managed the rates and allotments through various distribution channels and monitored the competitors’ offers
NIGHT AUDITOR
In charge of the late check-in, early check-out and reservations
Coordinated room service or housekeeping requests and handled any emergencies, guest complaints or nuisance that arose.
In charge of the end of day: posted room rates and extras, checked the balance and ran daily management reports off of the PMS.
BDO MG Hôtels et Tourisme
- Consultant Junior (internship)
2005 - 2005 Assisted the Senior Consultants and Partners in various projects (feasibility studies, valuation studies, competition studies, positioning studies)
In charge of the first study assessing the profitability of Spa facilities in 4 stars hotels in France
ANTHURIUM HOTELS FRANCE
- Centrale Reservation Supervisor (internship)
2004 - 2004
Hotel des Capitouls**** Restaurant Le 19 - Toulouse
- Sales and Marketing Assistant (internship)