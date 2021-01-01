Menu

Céline PREMY

PARIS

En résumé

Mes compétences :
Design
Hotel
Hôtellerie
Hotels
Luxe

Entreprises

  • Accor - Paris (FRANCE) - Revenue Manager Multi-hotels

    2010 - maintenant  Implement the revenue management processes for 4 hotels, with a total capacity of 920 rooms and maximise the revenue of all these hotels.
     Collect the necessary information to establish a database of bookings and events on which the hotels strategy and forecast will be based.
     Update the sales planning and quote the group requests on a daily basis.
     Analyze the performance of the hotels and look after the market and competitors.
     Propose solutions for the adaptation of the strategy.
     Lead recurrent revenue management & pricing meetings
     Elaborate the budget for the hotel division

  • Amsterdam Hospitality Group - New York (USA) - Revenue Analyst

    2009 - 2010 REVENUE ANALYST HOTEL DIVISION
     Assisted the Director of Revenue and Revenue Managers in their
    daily operations
     Updated rates and restrictions throughout all distribution channels
     Projected revenue, occupancy rates and REVPAR
     Created and analysed Comp Set reports, market watch
     Set up the new revenue software EzYield
     Prepared the weekly revenue meeting

    REVENUE MANAGER HOSTEL DIVISION
     Managed the revenue of five hostels located in the Upper West Side
    (600 rooms)
     Created the daily reporting
     Managed all the distribution channels
     Determined the sales strategy
     Maintained rate parity and good relationships with the company’s partners

  • Concorde Hotels & Resorts headquarter - Paris (FRANCE) - Distribution Support Assistant

    2007 - 2008  Made sure that the hotels and resorts of the group were properly distributed (public rates, offers, description and features) into the different channels (GDS, Company website, Opera PMS, Third Parties)
     Was the hotels’ sales and GSO’s contact regarding the loading of the negotiated rates and ongoing special offers.
     Was the travel agencies and companies’ privileged contact regarding the rates database and any arising problems with the GDS.

  • New Steine Hotel & Gulliver's Hotels - Brighton (UK) - Assistant Manager

    2006 - 2007 ASSISTANT MANAGER
     Supervised all areas of the hotel’s daily operations and handled any arising problem – Led a team of 10 people
     Coordinated the front and back office organization and made sure that guest satisfaction was delivered.
     Dealt swiftly with special guest requests, comments or issues raised
     Assisted the General Manager with communication and marketing
     Managed the rates and allotments through various distribution channels and monitored the competitors’ offers

    NIGHT AUDITOR
     In charge of the late check-in, early check-out and reservations
     Coordinated room service or housekeeping requests and handled any emergencies, guest complaints or nuisance that arose.
     In charge of the end of day: posted room rates and extras, checked the balance and ran daily management reports off of the PMS.

  • BDO MG Hôtels et Tourisme - Consultant Junior (internship)

    2005 - 2005  Assisted the Senior Consultants and Partners in various projects (feasibility studies, valuation studies, competition studies, positioning studies)
     In charge of the first study assessing the profitability of Spa facilities in 4 stars hotels in France

  • ANTHURIUM HOTELS FRANCE - Centrale Reservation Supervisor (internship)

    2004 - 2004

  • Hotel des Capitouls**** Restaurant Le 19 - Toulouse - Sales and Marketing Assistant (internship)

    2003 - 2003

