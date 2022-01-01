Chara BOUCHEROK - SENIOR CONSULTANT

CTC Resourcing Solutions AG
- Senior Consultant l Life Sciences l Pharmaceuticals l Biotech l Medical Devices l Business Development
Bâle, Suisse2022 - maintenantCTC Resourcing Solutions is a specialist staffing & training organization, operating for close to 25 years and providing flexible resourcing solutions to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology and medical technology industries across Switzerland & Germany in the areas of Drug Discovery R&D, Clinical Research & Development, Regulatory, Drug Safety / Pharmacovigilance, Medical Affairs through to commercially focused roles.
The collaborative culture and the core values provide a unique experience for clients, contractors, candidates and training attendees.
This has allowed CTC to become a key resourcing partner to the Life Science Industry and one of the top 20 suppliers of recruitment solutions for the Life Sciences in Europe.
Specialties: Clinical Research, Pharmaceutical, Contract Research, Biotech, CRO, Study Management, Monitoring, Resourcing Solutions, Medical Writing, Drug Safety, Clinical Scientist, Medical Devices, and Training
Haybury AG
- Client Partner
Bâle, Suisse2019 - 2020Haybury are an Executive Search Consultancy who are committed to providing solutions and creating opportunities through innovation and collaboration.
We focus solely within Life Sciences, locally and globally and our clients include Pharmaceutical companies, Biotechnology and Clinical Research Organisations, Medical Device companies and Consultancies.
Haybury have a strong and dedicated team with knowledge of the market as well as local knowledge of cities and the areas near you.
Our roles are predominantly mid to senior level positions and we cover positions in all specialisms and disciplines within the pharmaceutical lifecycle.
We offer a broad range of recruitment and talent services to provide excellent personnel strategies and consistently deliver important success.
If you want to contact me please email me on chara.boucherok@hayburysearch.com
vente-privee.com
- Key Account Manager / Online media