Charles BILLAMBOZ
Charles BILLAMBOZ
Fresnes
En résumé
Fresenius
Fresnes
maintenant
bioMérieux
- System Of System Integrator / Support Leader
MARCY-L'ETOILE
2015 - maintenant
BioMérieux
- Mechanical Team and Technical Leader - HW dept.
MARCY-L'ETOILE
2014 - 2015
Fresenius
- Responsable Métier Projet - Ing
Fresnes
2007 - 2014
ABISS (Analytic BioSurgical Solutions)
- Project Leader R&D
2005 - 2007
Anne CARPENTIER
Céline BREUIL
Dominique RABILLOUD
Emeric MERMET
Francois SYLVESTRE
Jean-Marc ULRICH
Olivier LAMBERT
Patrice PEREZ
Perrine DURAND
Serge COMBY