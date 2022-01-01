Menu

Charles Brice NDJEBET

YAOUNDE

En résumé

Young talented profesional and yet very mature with one year of experience in developping and executing marketing programs,launching new products/brand(Innovations) and managing projects ; dynamic and entrepreneurship personality that allows people to want to work with me; detailed & result oriented with strong commitment with personal growth; Uses analytical skills to generate consumer driven strategies that deliver focused, growth driving business outcomes.; good knowledge of the environment including Sales, Marketing, Finance,procurement Process and Production. I enjoy roles that challenges me beyond my strengths whilst allowing meaningful contribution to a business success. Recruited for Diageo Cameroun as Marketing trainee, I always give my best because in a few years I aspire to become general manager of a reputable company

Mes compétences :
Microsoft Word
Microsoft Excel
powerpoint

Entreprises

  • CHOCOCAM-TIGER BRANDS - FIEL SALES REPRESENTATIVE

    2016 - maintenant -

  • Diageo Guinness Cameroon SA - Poject Manager Guinness Brand

    2015 - 2015 Brilliant execution of all tasks
    Marketing activity proposal writing
    Assistant brand manager
    Black Night supervision of activities for improvements
    reporting
    Proposed marketing activities
    Sales Analysis
    Participation in the meeting with the agencies
    Risk assessment in the on-trade

  • INODA INDUSTRIES SARL - COMMERCIAL

    2015 - 2015 Prospection,négociation ,vente,développement et gestion de portefeuilles clients

  • Afriland First Bank -  Stagiaire chargé de la clientèle,developpement portefeuille client

    Paris 2014 - 2014 prospection,chargé de la clientèle,gestion du portefeuille client,analyse de crédit

  • MTN - Brand Ambassador & Chargé de l'ouverture des comptes

    Roodepoort 2014 - 2014 : Chargé de l'ouverture des comptes MTN MOBILE MONEY

  • X-NET - COMMERCIAL

    2013 - 2013 MISSIONS : Vente des téléphones et accessoires électroniques

    ACTIVITES EXTRAPROFESSIONNELLES

Formations

  • ECOLE SUPERIEURE DES SCIENCES ECONOMIQUES ET COMMERCIALES (ESSEC) (Douala)

    Douala 2014 - 2015 Master II

    ÉTUDE DE MARCHE
    GESTION DE LA RELATION CLIENT
    TECHNIQUE DE VENTE
    DISTRIBUTION
    MANAGEMENT
    GESTION DE PRODUITS
    VENTE
    MARKETING

  • Ecole Des Sciences Economiques Et Commerciales De Douala (Douala)

    Douala 2013 - 2014 Master I en Gestion de la vente et négociation commerciale

  • Université De Yaoundé II Soa (Yaoundé)

    Yaoundé 2008 - 2012 Licence en Administration et Gestion des Entreprises

  • Lycée De Ngousso (Yaoundé) (Yaoundé)

    Yaoundé 2007 - 2008 Baccalaureate Degree

