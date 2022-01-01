Charles CARRU

Activities

- 30M€ portfolio.motors, gearboxes, VFD,Industrial Fans, globally negotiated.(Europe/asia/US/Am/Sud)

- Management of International Suppliers (e.g. ABB/ Siemens/ WEG/Howden/ Cofimco)

- Co-development with suppliers and internal R&D of new innovative products, and participation on request to final customers’ meetings.

- Develop of Commodity Strategy including Costs Drivers analysis.

Achievements:

-Sourcing suppliers/ Outline Agreements/ negotiations/ Terms & conditons/ Price lists.

-- KPIs definitions and measurements, outline agreements established

- Implementation of the Commodity strategy with short & medium term targets among 20 Kelvion-GEA-HX local Entities.

- Realization -together with R&D- of New process-methodology to involved Suppliers from Design

- Successful results of annual costs targets. Savings €. new products solutions for customers & new markets.



English Fluent. write/spoken/read

Italian: good level speak. read: ok. write: middle

Spanish: spoken middle spoken/ read/write:middle

Quality:Synthesis & team spirit,listen colleagues, keep, in mind the target & goals

Human Contact: easy & respectfull



Mes compétences :

acheteur

Chine

Diesel

DRIVES

Négociations

Sourcing

VFD