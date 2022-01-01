Charles CARRU

RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat de la présidentielle à Wingles dimanche 10 avril à partir de 20 heures.
Activities
- 30M€ portfolio.motors, gearboxes, VFD,Industrial Fans, globally negotiated.(Europe/asia/US/Am/Sud)
- Management of International Suppliers (e.g. ABB/ Siemens/ WEG/Howden/ Cofimco)
- Co-development with suppliers and internal R&D of new innovative products, and participation on request to final customers’ meetings.
- Develop of Commodity Strategy including Costs Drivers analysis.
Achievements:
-Sourcing suppliers/ Outline Agreements/ negotiations/ Terms & conditons/ Price lists.
-- KPIs definitions and measurements, outline agreements established
- Implementation of the Commodity strategy with short & medium term targets among 20 Kelvion-GEA-HX local Entities.
- Realization -together with R&D- of New process-methodology to involved Suppliers from Design
- Successful results of annual costs targets. Savings €. new products solutions for customers & new markets.
English Fluent. write/spoken/read
Italian: good level speak. read: ok. write: middle
Spanish: spoken middle spoken/ read/write:middle
Quality:Synthesis & team spirit,listen colleagues, keep, in mind the target & goals
Human Contact: easy & respectfull
Mes compétences :
acheteur
Chine
Diesel
DRIVES
Négociations
Sourcing
VFD