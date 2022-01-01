Menu

Charles CARRU

WINGLES

En résumé

Activities
English Fluent. write/spoken/read
Italian: good level speak. read: ok. write: middle
Spanish: spoken middle spoken/ read/write:middle
Quality:Synthesis & team spirit,listen colleagues, keep, in mind the target & goals
Human Contact: easy & respectfull

Mes compétences :
acheteur
Chine
Diesel
DRIVES
Négociations
Sourcing
VFD

Entreprises

  • Kelvion Triton Group - Commodity Manager industrial Fans & motors & gears

    2010 - maintenant Activities:
    - portfolio 30M€.motors, gearboxes, VFD,Industrial Fans, globally negotiated. (Asia/Europe/North America)
    - Management of International Suppliers (e.g. ABB/ Siemens/ WEG/Howden/ Cofimco)
    - Co-development with suppliers and internal R&D of new innovative products, and participation on request to final customers’ meetings.
    - Develop of Commodity Strategy including Costs Drivers analysis.
    Achievements:
    -Sourcing suppliers/ Outline Agreements/ negotiations/ Terms & conditons/ Price lists.
    -- KPIs definitions and measurements, outline agreements established
    - Implementation of the Commodity strategy with short & medium term targets among 20 Kelvion-GEA-HX local Entities.
    - Realization -together with R&D- of New process-methodology to involved Suppliers from Design
    - Successful results of annual costs targets. Savings €. new products solutions for customers & new markets.

  • GEA Ergé-Spirale. Wingles (pas de Calais) - Responsable des Achats GEA Ergé-Spirale

    2004 - 2010 Produits finis:tours de refroidissement, Surfaces d'échanges thermique. Aérocondenseurs.
    Marché de centrales Diesel(Man/ General Electric)/ centrales electriques ( Huyndai).
    90% du business à l'export hors europe. (Moyen orient/ Afrique/ Am.latine)
    -contrats cadres, négotiations tarifaires/ budgets.
    Sourcing international pour besoins français. (Asie/ europe de l'Est/ Afrique du Nord).
    Qualification de nouveaux fournisseurs/ audits Qualités.
    Report Direct to Local French MD.
    Responsibilities: - Purchasing Budget & Activities for the local Entity France. 30M€
    - Coordination/Management of a group of 4 persons purchasing. (Copper/Aluminium/ motors/Fans/ Carbon steel/ complete material supply)
    - After-Market and Re-Manufacturing activities included.
    Achievements: - Costs target savings achieved.
    -Sourcing development. increase competition among suppliers.
    -Direct support for Sales: Quoting phasis, pricing confirmation & validation.Negotiation prices for Sales offer optimization.

  • Cotumer - Responsable Logistique/ demantelement site vers Asie

    creutzwald 2003 - 2004 Responsable Logistique de sites de démantelement d'usine pour envoi en Asie.
    Site Arcelor de Biaches Saint Vaast/ Flemalle en Belgique/ longwy (train à fil) à la frontière Luxembourgeoise.
    Demontage et expedition de l'usine complete par caisses et containers vers la Chine et L'inde.
    Contact direct avec Client. Repérage pièce par pièce/ C>olisage/ envoi Hebdo client. Suivi Index.

Formations

  • ESPEME (Ecolse Supérieure De Management De PME-PMI Edhec (Lille)

    Lille 1999 - 2003 Commercial/ Marketing/ Finance/ Management

Réseau