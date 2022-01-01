Menu

Charles COHEN

TEL AVIV

En résumé

Mes compétences :
HTML5
Django
jQuery
MySQL
JavaScript
Unit Testing
Redis
PostgreSQL
Linux
PHP 5

Entreprises

  • Sivan Innovation Ltd. - Senior Web Developer

    2015 - maintenant Lead Developer on a new web application for managing French Doctors subscriptions with insurance companies.

    Python & PostgreSQL application development (architecture, design) using Django Framework
    Write of aynchronous tasks using Celery and Redis
    Database queries and code optimization for better performance (use of debug toolbar)
    Development of a Mailbox web application using Mailgun
    API development using Django Rest Framework
    Unit Testing with the Django framework and implementation of continuous integration with Travis
    PHP5 & MYSQL Web application development using CodeIgniter
    Devops (creation of Vagrant boxes for developers), sprints organization, git management, code reviews

  • Kampyle Ltd. - Web Developer

    2014 - 2015 Maintenance of existing applications using PHP (Zend Framework), MYSQL, HTML5, CSS3, Javascript
    Development of new Application using Bootstrap, AngularJS
    Unit testing using Karma, Jasmine & Angular Mocks
    Cross Browser Development, IE9+, Chrome, Firefox, Safari, Opera
    Converting PSD Mockup Design into a cross browser HTML5 website/application

  • Correlor Technologies Ltd. - Front End Developer

    2013 - 2014 Responsible of Front End Development, working in cooperation with the Back End Team.
    Workflow Design and production, Team Development.

    Maintenance and Development of Correlor Facebook Application (JS API)
    JS API Development using OOP, HTML5 frames communication, AJAX

    Dashboard Statistics Application development using Google charts library, OOP, AJAX
    Converting PSD Mockup Design into a cross browser HTML5 website/application
    Cross Browser Development, IE8+, Chrome, Firefox, Safari, Opera

  • Advanced Web Solutions - Web developer

    2009 - 2013 Front­end development: HTML, CSS, Javascript, AJAX, JSON, XML, jQuery, jQuery UI
    Back­end development: PHP, MYSQL, Smarty, dynamic XML (zap.co.il), Facebook API, Mailchimp API
    Google subscriptions: Meta tags, ALT tags, sitemap XML, robots.txt, URL Rewriting
    Companies: Balink (Salesforce HTML integration: use of Salesforce SITE API)

  • Bon Voyage Ltd - Webmaster

    2008 - 2013 Position of responsibility. Working under pressure. Direct contact with agents.
    Understanding and adapting needs and requirements regarding new technologies.

    Developement of a Web Application for the agents (Wiki, Touristic Services, CRM...)
    Website maintenance (bug corrections, new module developments etc...)
    Customers databases synchronizing scripts towards different APIs.
    Editing and sending bi weekly newsletter


    FREELANCE

  • Ed&Web - Web Developper

    2008 - 2013

Formations

  • Hadassah College (Jerusalem)

    Jerusalem 2004 - 2006 BTS Gestion industrielle

  • Lycée Diderot

    Paris 2001 - 2003 Bachelor STI Electronique

