Charles COHEN

-
Sivan Innovation Ltd.
- Senior Web Developer
2015 - maintenant
Lead Developer on a new web application for managing French Doctors subscriptions with insurance companies.
Python & PostgreSQL application development (architecture, design) using Django Framework
Write of aynchronous tasks using Celery and Redis
Database queries and code optimization for better performance (use of debug toolbar)
Development of a Mailbox web application using Mailgun
API development using Django Rest Framework
Unit Testing with the Django framework and implementation of continuous integration with Travis
PHP5 & MYSQL Web application development using CodeIgniter
Devops (creation of Vagrant boxes for developers), sprints organization, git management, code reviews
-
Kampyle Ltd.
- Web Developer
2014 - 2015
Maintenance of existing applications using PHP (Zend Framework), MYSQL, HTML5, CSS3, Javascript
Development of new Application using Bootstrap, AngularJS
Unit testing using Karma, Jasmine & Angular Mocks
Cross Browser Development, IE9+, Chrome, Firefox, Safari, Opera
Converting PSD Mockup Design into a cross browser HTML5 website/application
-
Correlor Technologies Ltd.
- Front End Developer
2013 - 2014
Responsible of Front End Development, working in cooperation with the Back End Team.
Workflow Design and production, Team Development.
Maintenance and Development of Correlor Facebook Application (JS API)
JS API Development using OOP, HTML5 frames communication, AJAX
Dashboard Statistics Application development using Google charts library, OOP, AJAX
Converting PSD Mockup Design into a cross browser HTML5 website/application
Cross Browser Development, IE8+, Chrome, Firefox, Safari, Opera
-
Advanced Web Solutions
- Web developer
2009 - 2013
Frontend development: HTML, CSS, Javascript, AJAX, JSON, XML, jQuery, jQuery UI
Backend development: PHP, MYSQL, Smarty, dynamic XML (zap.co.il), Facebook API, Mailchimp API
Google subscriptions: Meta tags, ALT tags, sitemap XML, robots.txt, URL Rewriting
Companies: Balink (Salesforce HTML integration: use of Salesforce SITE API)
-
Bon Voyage Ltd
- Webmaster
2008 - 2013
Position of responsibility. Working under pressure. Direct contact with agents.
Understanding and adapting needs and requirements regarding new technologies.
Developement of a Web Application for the agents (Wiki, Touristic Services, CRM...)
Website maintenance (bug corrections, new module developments etc...)
Customers databases synchronizing scripts towards different APIs.
Editing and sending bi weekly newsletter
FREELANCE
-
Ed&Web
- Web Developper
2008 - 2013