Charles CROUSPEYRE

Singapore

En résumé

Computer Science and IT Engineer with 6 years of working experience in the IT & New Technologies industry, including:
- a double background: M. Eng. Computer Science & Information Technology and M.A. International Affairs & Diplomacy;
- management experience;
- previous professional experience in Asia;

Specialties: Project Management, Coordination between teams from different specialities and backgrounds (technical, finance, management, ... ), Technical Lead, International Relations, Geopolitics & Diplomacy.

Programming Languages:
C, C++, C#, Objective-C, iOS, Java, VBA, SQL

A.I :
Data Mining (C.4.5, CART, SLIQ, …), Text Mining, Multi-Agent Systems, Decision Making Systems, Fuzzy Logic, Case Based Reasoning, Genetic Algorithms, Combinatorial optimization ...

Mes compétences :
Entreprises

  • Remedial Performance Pte Ltd - CTO

    Singapore 2012 - maintenant Remedial Performance Pte Ltd is a startup recently incorporated in Singapore.
    Our core business is the development of cutting edge monitoring solutions and data analysis algorithms to our industrial customers in the region.

  • Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Limited - Senior Consultant

    Puteaux 2010 - 2012 Into the Global Deloitte R&D branch, Scientific Consultant helping companies from diverse industries investing in R&D to be eligible for financial helps and tax cut from Government.

    My main tasks during each project are to:
    - Understand the company specific business, its R&D activities and tax issues in direct coordination with the company CEO and CFO;
    - Identify the projects, the people and the expenses that can be considered eligible regarding to the law;
    - Optimize its tax cut and financial helps, mitigating risk area;
    - Produce technical and financial reports in order for the company to be able to justify “how the project selection has been made” and “how the projects are eligible considering the law criteria” in case of IRS control;
    - Assure long term support in case of Fusion-Acquisition activities, our customers can refer to us in order to analyze the risk area of the last few years R&D activities of the future acquired company;

    The customers referring to us are very diverse and the range of R&D projects we propose varies significantly – from a small company investing tens of thousands of Euros a year into R&D with few employees, to the multinational investing tens of millions of Euros with tens of thousands employees.

  • Thales Raytheon Systems (Massy, France - October 2009 / October 2010) - Software Development Engineer

    2009 - 2010 Development of NRT packages (Near-Real Time), for a program managing the different assets, threats, and tasks (defensive and surveillance) of a
    Defence Design.
    The program is a military system allowing an operator to see and manage a maximum of information needed for the construction and the modification of a Defence Design in order to define an area safe and protected from the different threats possible).
    During the intensive Debug phase of the project, back-up Lead (managing 2 people) for the correction of Technical Issues on 2 functional areas in order to finalize the components before being deployed on site (05/2010 – 10/2010)

  • Thales Raytheon Systems (Fullerton CA, USA - June 2009 / September 2009) - Software Development Engineer

    2009 - 2009 Temporary assignment at the U.S. operations office to help improve the quality and efficiency of our counterparts software development.
    This is a joint effort program which has undergone several schedule delays and budget constraints. Our efforts have kept us on track to meet future business goals.

  • Thales Raytheon Systems (Massy, France - September 2007 / June 2009) - Software Development Engineer

    2007 - 2009 - Main task: development of some components on a TRS C2 System (Air Command Control System).
    - Work on the other part of the software lifecycle from requirement writing to Test and Integration.

    The program is a semi-automated system designed to support the operational and tactical command and control of air forces, Command and Control (C2) centers, and sensors. The basic functions of the program are force management, air mission control, airspace management, air traffic control, surveillance, and C2 resource management.

  • Thales Research & Technology - Research Engineer

    Courbevoie 2007 - 2007 Ending Studies Internship in Thales Research & Development center :
    Technology used: Java
    Working on 2 Multi-Agent Systems using a Multilateral Multi-issue Negotiation Protocol in a cooperative context:
    1) One applied to the management of a declared crisis (e.g. terrorist attack, massive accident) to ensure the dispatching of injured people to the different hospitals available by proceeding to the negotiations of the numbers of people send by hospital and by pathologies (system under European Commission supervision).
    2) One applied to the Maritime Supervision for the French Marine to ensure the different unities’ resource-sharing to improve supervision possibilities and zone knowledge.

  • Microsoft Corporation - Developer Programmer Evangelist Junior

    Issy-les-Moulineaux. 2005 - 2006 Microsoft Vietnam Cambodia Laos, Hanoi, Vietnam (September 2005 – January 2006)
    Internship for Microsoft Corporation as « Developer Programmer Evangelist Junior » :
    - Project Manager for a Microsoft marketing program having for main task to encourage usage of Microsoft programming tools in Vietnamese Universities.
    - Development of a Website to manage Microsoft Vietnam office requests based on .Net Technologies (C#).

  • “One World Sport”, Sydney, Australia - Technician

    2004 - 2004 Technician for the Network at a Pub/Casino « One World Sport ».

Formations

  • Ecole Hautes Etudes Internationales HEP

    Paris 2010 - 2011 Master of Arts in Diplomacy (Geopolitics and International Studies)

    Master of Arts in Diplomacy between l'Ecole des Hautes Etudes Politiques, the Sorbonne University's International Affairs Center and the International Geopolitical Academy of Paris.
    Graduation scheduled : May 2011

  • EPITA - Ecole D'Ingénieurs En Informatique

    Kremlin Bicêtre 2002 - 2007 Sciences Cognitives et Informatique Avancée (SCIA)

Réseau