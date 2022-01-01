Charles CROUSPEYRE

Computer Science and IT Engineer with 6 years of working experience in the IT & New Technologies industry, including:
- a double background: M. Eng. Computer Science & Information Technology and M.A. International Affairs & Diplomacy;
- management experience;
- previous professional experience in Asia;
Specialties: Project Management, Coordination between teams from different specialities and backgrounds (technical, finance, management, ... ), Technical Lead, International Relations, Geopolitics & Diplomacy.
Programming Languages:
C, C++, C#, Objective-C, iOS, Java, VBA, SQL
A.I :
Data Mining (C.4.5, CART, SLIQ, …), Text Mining, Multi-Agent Systems, Decision Making Systems, Fuzzy Logic, Case Based Reasoning, Genetic Algorithms, Combinatorial optimization ...
