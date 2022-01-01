Charles CROUSPEYRE

Computer Science and IT Engineer with 6 years of working experience in the IT & New Technologies industry, including:

- a double background: M. Eng. Computer Science & Information Technology and M.A. International Affairs & Diplomacy;

- management experience;

- previous professional experience in Asia;



Specialties: Project Management, Coordination between teams from different specialities and backgrounds (technical, finance, management, ... ), Technical Lead, International Relations, Geopolitics & Diplomacy.



Programming Languages:

C, C++, C#, Objective-C, iOS, Java, VBA, SQL



A.I :

Data Mining (C.4.5, CART, SLIQ, …), Text Mining, Multi-Agent Systems, Decision Making Systems, Fuzzy Logic, Case Based Reasoning, Genetic Algorithms, Combinatorial optimization ...



Mes compétences :

Artificial intelligence

computer

Computer science

Data mining

Decision making

Decision support

Diplomacy

Geopolitics

International

International relations

Knowledge Management

Management

Support