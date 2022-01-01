Menu

Charles DE CAUSANS

Nanterre

En résumé

Plus de détails sur mon profil : https://www.linkedin.com/pub/charles-de-causans/60/31a/654

Mes compétences :
Statistiques
Gestion des risques
Assurance
Réassurance
Actuariat

Entreprises

  • AXA

    Nanterre maintenant

  • PartnerRe Zurich - Actuary - Life Reinsurance Operations - Actuarial / Inforce Management team

    2011 - maintenant Detailed analysis of cedant data and managing client interaction to enhance understanding.
    Active monitoring of client accounts and delivery of summary reports highlighting trends/issues to the protection markets (UK and Ireland).
    Coordination of reinsurance premium for longevity swaps, non-standard annuities.
    Key participant in IT project which delivered a standardized portfolio information platform – designed reports, specification of input.
    Responsible for management of life risk exposure information into USGAAP and SEC capital modeling.
    Support marketing and pricing teams for actuarial projects.
    Responsible of retro bordereaux delivering.

  • PartnerRe - Stage de fin d'études

    2011 - 2011 - Intégration des études actuarielles du service et construction de solutions de reporting.
    - Modélisation, programmation, extractions et analyses.

  • AXA France - Stagiaire

    Nanterre 2010 - 2010 Stage de quatre mois au sein de la Direction technique IARD Auto particulier d’AXA France Solution. J’y ai analysé les résultats techniques des clients « scootéristes » dans les différentes branches (Auto, MRH, Epargne, …), afin de déterminer la rentabilité globale de ces clients.

Formations

Réseau