Charles DE CAUSANS

Mes compétences :
Statistiques
Gestion des risques
Assurance
Réassurance
Actuariat
- Actuary - Life Reinsurance Operations - Actuarial / Inforce Management team
2011 - maintenantDetailed analysis of cedant data and managing client interaction to enhance understanding.
Active monitoring of client accounts and delivery of summary reports highlighting trends/issues to the protection markets (UK and Ireland).
Coordination of reinsurance premium for longevity swaps, non-standard annuities.
Key participant in IT project which delivered a standardized portfolio information platform – designed reports, specification of input.
Responsible for management of life risk exposure information into USGAAP and SEC capital modeling.
Support marketing and pricing teams for actuarial projects.
Responsible of retro bordereaux delivering.
- Stage de fin d'études
2011 - 2011- Intégration des études actuarielles du service et construction de solutions de reporting.
- Modélisation, programmation, extractions et analyses.
- Stagiaire
Nanterre 2010 - 2010Stage de quatre mois au sein de la Direction technique IARD Auto particulier d’AXA France Solution. J’y ai analysé les résultats techniques des clients « scootéristes » dans les différentes branches (Auto, MRH, Epargne, …), afin de déterminer la rentabilité globale de ces clients.