Connexion
Charles-Edouard MANCHON
Charles-Edouard MANCHON
Blois
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
Tecalemit Aerospace Luceau
- Launching and Scheduling
Blois (41000)
2020 - maintenant
Tecalemit Aerospace Luceau
- Logistics, Sale administration and Customer relation
Luceau (72500)
2019 - 2020
ABMI
- Consultant Engineer
Tours (37000)
2019 - maintenant
Agromousquetaires
- Performance and continuous improvement project manager
Vitré (35500)
2018 - 2019
Foussier
- Process and continuous improvement technician
Allonnes
2016 - 2017
Système U
- Logistics method technician
Carquefou (44470)
2014 - 2016
Pro-spare
- Database technician
Rennes
2014 - 2014
Lahaye Global Logistics
- Orders operator
Vern-sur-Seiche
2013 - 2013
Schenker Joyau
- Logistics operator
Le Rheu (35650)
2012 - 2012
Formations
Ecole D'Ingénieurs CESI
Le Mans
2018 - 2019
Bac + 6 Mastère Manager Amélioration Continue et Excellence Opérationnelle (MS MACEO)
Université Du Littoral Côte D'Opale (Dunkerque)
Dunkerque
2015 - 2016
Bac + 5 Master 2 Gestion de Production, Logistique, Achats
Ecole supérieure génie logistique -CFA Promotrans
Bruz
2014 - 2016
Titre de certification niveau 1
Bac + 5 Manager des Opérations Logistiques Internationales (MOLI)
Université Rennes 1, Faculté De Sciences Economiques
Rennes
2013 - 2014
Bac + 4 Stratégie Logistique et E-Business
