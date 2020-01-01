Menu

Charles-Edouard MANCHON

Blois

Entreprises

  • Tecalemit Aerospace Luceau - Launching and Scheduling

    Blois (41000) 2020 - maintenant

  • Tecalemit Aerospace Luceau - Logistics, Sale administration and Customer relation

    Luceau (72500) 2019 - 2020

  • ABMI - Consultant Engineer

    Tours (37000) 2019 - maintenant

  • Agromousquetaires - Performance and continuous improvement project manager

    Vitré (35500) 2018 - 2019

  • Foussier - Process and continuous improvement technician

    Allonnes 2016 - 2017

  • Système U - Logistics method technician

    Carquefou (44470) 2014 - 2016

  • Pro-spare - Database technician

    Rennes 2014 - 2014

  • Lahaye Global Logistics - Orders operator

    Vern-sur-Seiche 2013 - 2013

  • Schenker Joyau - Logistics operator

    Le Rheu (35650) 2012 - 2012

Formations

  • Ecole D'Ingénieurs CESI

    Le Mans 2018 - 2019 Bac + 6 Mastère Manager Amélioration Continue et Excellence Opérationnelle (MS MACEO)

  • Université Du Littoral Côte D'Opale (Dunkerque)

    Dunkerque 2015 - 2016 Bac + 5 Master 2 Gestion de Production, Logistique, Achats

  • Ecole supérieure génie logistique -CFA Promotrans

    Bruz 2014 - 2016 Titre de certification niveau 1
    Bac + 5 Manager des Opérations Logistiques Internationales (MOLI)

  • Université Rennes 1, Faculté De Sciences Economiques

    Rennes 2013 - 2014 Bac + 4 Stratégie Logistique et E-Business

