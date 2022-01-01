Charles Edouard SADOULET

Highly adaptable, fast-learning and experienced project manager with the ability to handle technically complex projects with multiple partners in intercultural environments. Possessing a customer-oriented approach and excellent communication skills, I have a successful track of records in managing fast moving projects in a challenging environment. Certified professional, I am able to conduct project delivery through entire lifecycle, from tender publication to warranty completion.
After 7 years’ experience managing EPC projects (Engineering, Procurement, Construction) for the Marine, Defense and IT industries and 1 year in the Environmental Services as head of the PMO, I am looking for new challenges working with innovative companies with strong values and delivering exciting projects.
Mes compétences :
Project Management
Procurement
System design
Microsoft Project
PMBOK
Communication
Project Management Office
Leadership
Réponse aux appels d'offres
Travail en équipe
Risk Assessment
Gestion de la relation client
Génie civil
Management opérationnel
Informatique
Contrôle des coûts
Electronique
Planification de projet
Stratégie commerciale
International business development
Maritime
Défense
Gestion de projets internationaux
Gestion du risque
Enterprise Project Portfolio Management
ERP
Conduite du changement
Microsoft Excel
Team building
Jira
Management de la qualité
Dynamics CRM
Business development