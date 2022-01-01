Menu

Charles Edouard SADOULET

NICE

En résumé

Highly adaptable, fast-learning and experienced project manager with the ability to handle technically complex projects with multiple partners in intercultural environments. Possessing a customer-oriented approach and excellent communication skills, I have a successful track of records in managing fast moving projects in a challenging environment. Certified professional, I am able to conduct project delivery through entire lifecycle, from tender publication to warranty completion.

After 7 years’ experience managing EPC projects (Engineering, Procurement, Construction) for the Marine, Defense and IT industries and 1 year in the Environmental Services as head of the PMO, I am looking for new challenges working with innovative companies with strong values and delivering exciting projects.

Mes compétences :
Project Management
Procurement
System design
Microsoft Project
PMBOK
Communication
Project Management Office
Leadership
Réponse aux appels d'offres
Travail en équipe
Risk Assessment
Gestion de la relation client
Génie civil
Management opérationnel
Informatique
Contrôle des coûts
Electronique
Planification de projet
Stratégie commerciale
International business development
Maritime
Défense
Gestion de projets internationaux
Gestion du risque
Enterprise Project Portfolio Management
ERP
Conduite du changement
Microsoft Excel
Team building
Jira
Management de la qualité
Dynamics CRM
Business development

Entreprises

  • VERTECH Group - Manager Project Management Office

    2019 - maintenant Sustainability Assessment of innovative technologies for private businesses and EU H2020 R&D Projects.
    - PMO: Implemented Project Management Office and related processes/tools from ground up.
    - ERP & Business Intelligence: Developed "in-house" ERP solution using Office 365 platform and PowerBI to centralize and unify data management across all business divisions.
    - Resources management: Defined work priority and strategy for capacity planning of resources.
    - Financial control: Focal point for project financial management; reported on Operations department project budgets monthly; developed project allocation reports for F&A.
    - Training: Provided guidance and delivered trainings and workshops to projects managers on project management methodologies, processes, tools and templates.
    - Quality management: Ensured and maintained Quality processes and standards, ISO 9001 compliance audit, QRQC methodology, lessons learned and knowledge capitalization.
    - Project Management: Acted as project manager for large, multi-partners research and development projects of European H2020 program.

  • TRANSAS - Senior Project Manager Shore Based Systems and Team Leader

    2014 - 2017 Vessel Traffic Management (VTS/VTMIS) and Coastal Surveillance Solutions (C2/C3) for port authorities, private customers, governmental agencies and military forces.
    - Projects from 100k€ to 15M€, 22M€ revenues in 2016-2017;
    - Team management: supervision of French office technical staff (3 Engineers and 2 Project Managers) and management of virtual project teams (up to 15 engineers/developers and 3 PMs);
    - Project management: project management plans, KPIs and success criteria control (time, cost, quality, earned value), communication with all stakeholders, staff assignment and coaching, board committees reporting, contractors management;
    - Engineering management: system design, software development, electronics integration, civil works specifications and work supervision, system factory preparation and onsite installation, end user training, service desk operation, HW and SW installation;
    - Procurement and Logistics management: equipment selection, suppliers evaluation, purchasing, import/export, shipment and documentation, customs procedures;
    - Business development: needs analysis, tenders and RFP response preparation (commercial and technical proposal), T&Cs negotiation, customer relationship management.

  • TRANSAS - Project Manager and Project Engineer Simulation

    2011 - 2013 Full mission Ship Simulators for public institutions, naval academy, military forces and private customers.
    - Projects from 50k€ to 2M€,
    - 6M€ revenues in 2011-2013

  • SOREMAR Group - Business Developer and Associate Project Manager

    2010 - 2010 Coordination of international partners and local representative agent on public procurement contracts. Supervision of local subcontracted works.
    - 1M€ of newly contracted projects,
    - 1.2M€ of previously contracted projects delivered in 6 months

  • Verbrugge - Consultant in Strategy

    Lille 2009 - 2009 Assisting the development of a new core activity in the metal surface treatment sector
    - Marketing and technological analysis, recommendation for external growth and investment in aluminum anodization.
    - Result: Acquisition of Tecal in 2010, turnover growth from 2 to 4M€, workforce from 30 to 60.

  • ISMANS - Project Engineer and 3D Designer

    Paris 2009 - 2009 Design and construction of a race car for the "V de V" proto endurance championship, international team (6 nationalities), project performed from scratch design.

Formations

Réseau