Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Bienvenue
S'inscrire
Se connecter
Rechercher
Menu
Connexion
Charles-Eric BATARD
Ajouter
Charles-Eric BATARD
Limoges
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
Legrand
- General Manager Singapore and South East Asia
Limoges
2012 - maintenant
Legrand
- General Manager Central and Eastern Europe
Limoges
2009 - 2012
Formations
Pas de formation renseignée
Réseau
Claude RAT
Emmanuelle PATIN
François BONTEMPS
Marie-Paule DETRIE
Philippe AGULLO
Philippe MATTE
Samir HANAFI