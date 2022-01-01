Menu

Charles-Eric POUSSIN

PARIS

En résumé

A results – driven 27 years marketing and sales manager with extensive background in senior global positions, with the experience of being based in four different countries (Brazil, Argentina , France and Portugal ) acting in marketing, logistics and coordination leadership roles in Latin America , North America and Europe. An insightful executive with strong academic , analytical and leadership skills in the field of ophthalmic optics, frames and instruments .

Mes compétences :
Stratégie d'entreprise
Cross cultural management
Esprit d'équipe
Management
Communication

Entreprises

  • Essilor LatAm - Directeur du Marketing LatAm

    2010 - maintenant

Formations

  • IEECS (Strasbourg)

    Strasbourg 1988 - 1989

  • Ecole Superieure Du Commerce Exterieur (ESCE) (Paris La Défense)

    Paris La Défense 1985 - 1988 ESCE

