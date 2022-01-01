Menu

Charles-Eric SELLIER

PARIS

Election présidentielle 2022

RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat de la présidentielle à Paris dimanche 10 avril à partir de 20 heures.

En résumé

An outgoing team player who has proven management, organisation, communication and coordination skills. A passionate, dedicated and creative person who knows all the necessary steps in order to craft high quality bread and baked goods.
Charlie is a highly motivated individual who has the sense of urgency and the ability to work in a fast paced, complex and uncertain environment. Fast-learner, reliable, with a perfect knowledge of Project Management principles and practices, he intends to pursue his progression in a Non-Profit Organisation that shares his humanistic values and his ideal for developing professional and skilled people and for delivering, in a responsible and sustainable way, high-quality and affordable products

Mes compétences :
Marketing
Management commercial
Boulangerie

Entreprises

  • Boulangerie Pâtisserie L'Essentiel - Responsables des Opérations

    2018 - 2020 Responsable de la mise en place et du suivi de la stratégie opérationnelle de l’entreprise (4 Boulangeries dans Paris).
    - Contribution à l’élaboration de la stratégie Commerciale et du Plan Marketing/Communication (Définition des gammes de produits, Conception du matériel promotionnel/PLV, Mise en place des actions de promotion des ventes (Pâques, Fêtes de fin d’année,…))
    - Management/Coaching des équipes de vente
    - Mise en place d’un Progiciel de Gestion Intégré (Quantara Software) pour une maîtrise facilitée des opérations de production et visibilité accrue des coûts de revient
    - Élaboration des fiches techniques
    - Contrôles qualité sur site
    - Gestion des ressources humaines (Mise en place d’indicateur de productivité horaire pour aide à la décision sur les besoins en personnel, Recrutement, Gestion prévisionnelle des emplois et des compétences,…)
    - Divers projets en appui de la Direction (Logistique intersites, Vente sur les marchés parisiens, Traitement/adoucissement de l’eau, Communication institutionnelle (Conférence de presse, Communiqués), Gestion des réseaux sociaux/community management, Emballages et vaisselle jetable écologiques (Loi EGALIM)).

  • Iecd - Institut Européen De Coopération Et De Développement - Project Manager, Social Business - Vocational Training in Bakery & Pastry

    Paris 2016 - 2018 Responsable du lancement puis du management d’un centre de formation en Boulangerie-Pâtisserie « La Boulangerie Française », dédié à la formation de jeunes adultes vietnamiens défavorisés et capable de s’autofinancer à plus de 90% grâce à la vente de produits fabriqués par ses apprentis.
    - Construction d’un laboratoire de fabrication (Design, Sélection des équipements,…)
    - Définition d’un modèle économique pertinent (Double objectif Insertion professionnelle des bénéficiaires / Rentabilité économique de la structure)
    - Élaboration du curriculum pédagogique, Recrutement et formation du staff
    - Définition de la politique achats
    - Gestion des relations institutionnelles (Partenaires, Bailleurs de fonds,…).

  • Boulangerie-Pâtisserie L'Essentiel - Artisan Boulanger

    2016 - 2016

  • Novartis - Délégué à l'Information Médicale

    RUEIL MALMAISON 2014 - 2015

  • Novartis - Territory Customer Manager (Sud-Ouest)

    RUEIL MALMAISON 2013 - 2015

  • Novartis Pharma - Onbrez® Brand Manager

    RUEIL MALMAISON 2011 - 2012 Lancement d'un bronchodilatateur β2-agoniste de longue durée d'action (Traitement symptomatique de la BronchoPneumopathie Chronique Obstructive (BPCO))

  • Sanofi Pasteur MSD - Gardasil® Brand Manager

    Paris 2006 - 2010 Lancement d'un vaccin papillomavirus humain (Prévention du Cancer du col de l'Utérus)
    400 M€ de CA; 96,5% de Part de Marché à fin juin 2010

Formations

Réseau