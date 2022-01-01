Charles FAROUX

-
Airbus
- Intern, A350XWB Central Plateau, Airframe and System installation
Blagnac
maintenant
Development and communication of Key Performance Indicators dealing with the A350 Transition Phase for the program top management team.
-
Eurocopter
- R&D intern, General Engineering, Aerodynamics Department
maintenant
Engine installation studies within the Aerodynamics Department
as part of the EC175 development process.
-
Airbus Group
- A350 FAL Production Leader
Blagnac
2015 - maintenant
-
Airbus
- A350 FAL MSN Manager
Blagnac
2014 - 2015
In the frame of A350 program ramp-up : ensure smooth assembly of the Aircraft and key planning milestones achievments by :
- Coordinating all suppliers and other factories activities
- Highlighting and anticipating technical issues
In charge of Vietnam Airlines' first A350
-
Airbus
- A350 MSN Manager, central fuselage support
Blagnac
2014 - 2014
- Deliver the A350 center fuselage with a minimum level of structural assembly outstanding works
- Lead a team of 3 people : Operational Leader, ME Leader, Quality Leader for the Aircraft plus the associated blue collars : 3 Mechanics and 2 Quality Inspectors
- Accompagny the ongoing reorganisation to manage these outstanding works
-
Airbus
- Lean Deployment Leader - FAL A320
Blagnac
2012 - 2014
- Propositions et implémentation de step changes pour la FAL
- Définition de la stratégie de la FAL
- Suivi de la transformation Lean de l’unité Tests et Flightline
- Coaching et animation PPS (Résolution de problèmes)
- Support dans le déploiement du Lean
- Elaboration de la roadmap FAL, garant de la VSM/FSM
- Animation de chantiers (Kaizen, 5S, SMED, etc.)
- Co-formateur à l’Airbus Quality and Lean Academy.
-
Alstom Power
- Consultant, Quality and Continuous improvement
Levallois-Perret Cedex
2011 - 2011
Audit then harmonization and improvement of the engineering and change management processes in line with development engineers and project managers.
-
Airbus
- VIE - Lean Change Agent - Hambourg (Allemagne)
Blagnac
2011 - 2012