Charles FAROUX

Blagnac

  • Airbus - Intern, A350XWB Central Plateau, Airframe and System installation

    Blagnac maintenant Development and communication of Key Performance Indicators dealing with the A350 Transition Phase for the program top management team.

  • Eurocopter - R&D intern, General Engineering, Aerodynamics Department

    maintenant Engine installation studies within the Aerodynamics Department
    as part of the EC175 development process.

  • Airbus Group - A350 FAL Production Leader

    Blagnac 2015 - maintenant

  • Airbus - A350 FAL MSN Manager

    Blagnac 2014 - 2015 In the frame of A350 program ramp-up : ensure smooth assembly of the Aircraft and key planning milestones achievments by :
    - Coordinating all suppliers and other factories activities
    - Highlighting and anticipating technical issues
    In charge of Vietnam Airlines' first A350

  • Airbus - A350 MSN Manager, central fuselage support

    Blagnac 2014 - 2014 - Deliver the A350 center fuselage with a minimum level of structural assembly outstanding works
    - Lead a team of 3 people : Operational Leader, ME Leader, Quality Leader for the Aircraft plus the associated blue collars : 3 Mechanics and 2 Quality Inspectors
    - Accompagny the ongoing reorganisation to manage these outstanding works

  • Airbus - Lean Deployment Leader - FAL A320

    Blagnac 2012 - 2014 - Propositions et implémentation de step changes pour la FAL
    - Définition de la stratégie de la FAL
    - Suivi de la transformation Lean de l’unité Tests et Flightline
    - Coaching et animation PPS (Résolution de problèmes)
    - Support dans le déploiement du Lean
    - Elaboration de la roadmap FAL, garant de la VSM/FSM
    - Animation de chantiers (Kaizen, 5S, SMED, etc.)
    - Co-formateur à l’Airbus Quality and Lean Academy.

  • Alstom Power - Consultant, Quality and Continuous improvement

    Levallois-Perret Cedex 2011 - 2011 Audit then harmonization and improvement of the engineering and change management processes in line with development engineers and project managers.

  • Airbus - VIE - Lean Change Agent - Hambourg (Allemagne)

    Blagnac 2011 - 2012

