Charles FAUCONNIER

ORLÉANS

Mes compétences :
Ornithologie
Herpétologie
Botanique
Chiroptèrologie
Mammalogie
SIG

Entreprises

  • Ligue pour la Protection des Oiseaux Isére - Chargé d'études "agricole"

    2013 - maintenant Inventaires faunistiques, suivi d’Espaces Naturels Sensibles, organisation de Comité de Pilotage, interventions et animations, rédaction de rapports d’étude et de diagnostiques d’exploitation

  • Laboratoire ARAGO de Banyuls-sur-mer - Assistant Ingénieur

    2012 - 2012 Thématique du Stage de Master II:
    Impact du rayonnement UV-B sur les bactéries hétérotrophes

    Sabine MATALLANA-SURGET, Ricardo CAVICCHIOLI, Charles
    FAUCONNIER et al.
    Characterization of protein damage in the UVB-resistant marine bacterium,
    Photobacterium angustum, assessed using shotgun redox proteomics 2013
    Plos ONE

Formations

  • Université Orléans

    Orleans 2011 - 2012 Master II Biologie Biochimie

    Ecologie du paysage, SIG, Biométrie

  • Université La Rochelle

    La Rochelle 2010 - 2011 Master I Sciences pour l'Environnement

    Analyse de données, approches géographiques, droit de l’Environnement

  • Université Orléans

    Orleans 2007 - 2010 Licence Biologie Biochimie

    Biodiversité, écologie, biologie des populations, phytosociologie, biologie végétale

