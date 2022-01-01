Mes compétences :
Ornithologie
Herpétologie
Botanique
Chiroptèrologie
Mammalogie
SIG
Entreprises
Ligue pour la Protection des Oiseaux Isére
- Chargé d'études "agricole"
2013 - maintenantInventaires faunistiques, suivi d’Espaces Naturels Sensibles, organisation de Comité de Pilotage, interventions et animations, rédaction de rapports d’étude et de diagnostiques d’exploitation
Laboratoire ARAGO de Banyuls-sur-mer
- Assistant Ingénieur
2012 - 2012Thématique du Stage de Master II:
Impact du rayonnement UV-B sur les bactéries hétérotrophes
Sabine MATALLANA-SURGET, Ricardo CAVICCHIOLI, Charles
FAUCONNIER et al.
Characterization of protein damage in the UVB-resistant marine bacterium,
Photobacterium angustum, assessed using shotgun redox proteomics 2013
Plos ONE