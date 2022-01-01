Menu

Charles FOURCADE

Paris

En résumé

Hands-on, versatile, resourceful and enthusiastic manager & engineer with a strong leadership mind-set and five years experience in leading cross-functional team and projects within Valeo. Experienced in Project Management, Manufacturing and Process Development according to business objectives and timing with an understanding of Key Performance Indicators, Quality and cross functional constraints & requirements. Methodical, detail oriented and customer orientated with strong interpersonal skills.

Mes compétences :
Management
Production
Automobile
Gestion de projet
Amélioration continue
Qualité
Ingénierie

Entreprises

  • Valeo - Industrial Manager

    Paris 2016 - maintenant Manager of the Industrial and Project activities of Valeo Vision Systems in Hungary

  • Valeo - Project Manager

    Paris 2015 - 2015 Manager of the setup and launch of Vision Camera Business in Hungary, from Customer communication, Investment to line installation, and series production

  • Valeo - Process & Methods Project Leader for New Product Introduction

    Paris 2012 - 2014 Responsible for the overall industrialisation and development of the project during its different phases, from quotation to stabilisation of series production, for innovative driving assistance systems

  • Valeo - Volontariat International en Entreprise (V.I.E) – Ingénieur fabrication & process

    Paris 2011 - 2012

  • Valeo - Valeo Interior Controls Créteil - Assistant managers industriel et logistique

    2009 - 2010

  • IFREMER - Boulogne sur Mer - Technicien supérieur sur une Hydrolienne

    2007 - 2007

Formations

  • UTBM (Belfort)

    Belfort 2008 - 2011 Diplôme d’ingénieur – Département Mécanique et Conception

  • Heriot-Watt University (Edinburgh)

    Edinburgh 2007 - 2008 Bachelor of Engineering in Mechanical Engineering

  • Université Paris 11 Paris Sud IUT de Cachan

    Cachan 2005 - 2007 Diplôme Universitaire de Technologie – Génie Mécanique et Productique

  • Lycée Turgot (Paris)

    Paris 2004 - 2005 Classe préparatoire Physique Chimie Sciences de l’Ingénieur

  • Lycée Montalembert

    Nogent Sur Marne 2001 - 2004 Baccalauréat scientifique – Option physique chimie

