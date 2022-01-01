Charles FOURCADE

Hands-on, versatile, resourceful and enthusiastic manager & engineer with a strong leadership mind-set and five years experience in leading cross-functional team and projects within Valeo. Experienced in Project Management, Manufacturing and Process Development according to business objectives and timing with an understanding of Key Performance Indicators, Quality and cross functional constraints & requirements. Methodical, detail oriented and customer orientated with strong interpersonal skills.



Mes compétences :

Management

Production

Automobile

Gestion de projet

Amélioration continue

Qualité

Ingénierie