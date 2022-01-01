Menu

Charles-Henri TURPIN

WASQUEHAL

Election présidentielle 2022

RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat de la présidentielle à Saint-André-lez-Lille dimanche 10 avril à partir de 20 heures.

En résumé

Développeur PHP Symfony

- 8 ans d'expérience totale dans le développement
- 6 ans d'expérience sur le framework Symfony
- Très bonne maitrise de la méthodologie Agile SCRUM et du système de versionning Git
- Aime partager ses connaissances et en acquérir de nouvelles

Mes compétences :
AJAX
Javascript
Php/mysql
HTML
CSS
JQuery
Symfony2
Scrum
Behat
Méthode agile
Git
PHPUnit

Entreprises

  • Verspieren - Developper expert Symfony

    WASQUEHAL 2019 - maintenant Développement d'un intranet, appelant des webservices Cobol en Symony 4

  • Auchan Retail France - Developpeur Symfony

    Villeneuve-d'Ascq 2018 - 2019 Développement web Symfony :

    Réalisation de micro-services en méthode Agile: solution de paiement, promesse client, scoring, gestion de catalogue produits.
    Cadrage technique, développement, tests, documentation.
    Environnement technique : PHP5, PHP7, Symfony 2/3, XML, MySQL, GIT, Sélénium, Behat, PHPUnit

  • Alteca - Développeur Symfony

    LYON CEDEX 2013 - 2018 MISSIONS :

    Décembre 2017 – Mars 2018 : Développeur / Concepteur back-office Symfony3 chez CGI FINANCE (Marq-en-Baroeul) pour refonte du site Vivacar en Symfony 3.4
    Environnement technique : PHP7, Symfony 3.4, MySQL, GIT, PHPUnit

    Octobre 2015 – Décembre 2017 : Développeur / Concepteur back-office Symfony2 chez AUCHAN eCOMMERCE - ARF (Villeneuve d’Ascq) pour réalisation de micro-services en méthode Agile: solution de paiement, promesse client, scoring, gestion de catalogue produits.
    Cadrage technique, développement, tests, documentation.
    Environnement technique : PHP5, PHP7, Symfony 2, XML, MySQL, GIT, Sélénium, Behat, PHPUnit


    Juillet 2014 – Novembre 2014 et de janvier 2015 à octobre 2015 : Développeur Magento chez PICTIME (Villeneuve d’Ascq) pour évolutions et TMA sur les sites d’Electro Dépôt, Bricoman, Lokéo et Rougegorge.
    Environnement technique : Magento, PhpStorm, Javascript, Prototype, SVN, Git, BDD MySQL


    Novembre 2014 – Janvier 2015 : Développeur/ Intégrateur Symfony 2 chez KEYNEOSOFT (Tourcoing) pour la réalisation de l’extranet d’Astria.
    Environnement technique : Symfony 2, PhpStorm, Javascript, JQuery, Less CSS, Git, BDD Oracle.


    Mai 2013 – Juillet 2014 : Concepteur / Développeur / Intégrateur Symfony chez NORDNET (Croix) sur l’outil utilisé par leurs téléconseillers. Maintenance en Symfony 1.4 et développement de webservices et évolutions avec Symfony 2.
    Environnement technique : Symfony 1.4, Symfony 2, PHPStorm, Javascript, JQuery, Git, BDD Mysql.


    Janvier 2013 – Mai 2013 : Concepteur / Développeur / Intégrateur Symfony 2 chez OXYLANE (filière DECATHLON à Villeneuve d’Ascq). Développement d’une application de partage de photo destinée à être déployée sur tous les sites du groupe. Maintenance et évolution sur les sites web et mobiles et Wedze.
    Environnement Technique : Symfony 2, NetBeans, Javascript, JQuery, SVN, BDD Mysql, Less CSS.

  • Imadev - Développeur Symfony

    Wasquehal 2012 - 2012 Découpe HTML et/ou réalisation de divers sites internet à l'aide du framework PHP Symfony 2

  • ULLINK - Développeur Perl/PHP, responsable Nagios

    Paris 2010 - 2012 - Réalisation de plusieurs projets en Perl, consistant la plupart du temps en une automatisation de tâche d'administration système.

    - Création de site intranet simple en PHP

    - Gestion, configuration et développement de plugins en Perl pour le système de monitoring Nagios.

Formations

  • Centre De Formation IEF2I CQP DNT (Vincennes)

    Vincennes 2010 - 2011 CQP Développeur Nouvelles Technologies

    Diplôme obtenu

  • Supinfo International University (Paris)

    Paris 2007 - 2010 BAC +3

Réseau