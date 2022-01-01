Charles-Henri TURPIN

Auchan Retail France
- Developpeur Symfony
Villeneuve-d'Ascq
2018 - 2019
Développement web Symfony :
Réalisation de micro-services en méthode Agile: solution de paiement, promesse client, scoring, gestion de catalogue produits.
Cadrage technique, développement, tests, documentation.
Environnement technique : PHP5, PHP7, Symfony 2/3, XML, MySQL, GIT, Sélénium, Behat, PHPUnit
Alteca
- Développeur Symfony
LYON CEDEX
2013 - 2018
MISSIONS :
Décembre 2017 – Mars 2018 : Développeur / Concepteur back-office Symfony3 chez CGI FINANCE (Marq-en-Baroeul) pour refonte du site Vivacar en Symfony 3.4
Environnement technique : PHP7, Symfony 3.4, MySQL, GIT, PHPUnit
Juillet 2014 – Novembre 2014 et de janvier 2015 à octobre 2015 : Développeur Magento chez PICTIME (Villeneuve d’Ascq) pour évolutions et TMA sur les sites d’Electro Dépôt, Bricoman, Lokéo et Rougegorge.
Environnement technique : Magento, PhpStorm, Javascript, Prototype, SVN, Git, BDD MySQL
Novembre 2014 – Janvier 2015 : Développeur/ Intégrateur Symfony 2 chez KEYNEOSOFT (Tourcoing) pour la réalisation de l’extranet d’Astria.
Environnement technique : Symfony 2, PhpStorm, Javascript, JQuery, Less CSS, Git, BDD Oracle.
Mai 2013 – Juillet 2014 : Concepteur / Développeur / Intégrateur Symfony chez NORDNET (Croix) sur l’outil utilisé par leurs téléconseillers. Maintenance en Symfony 1.4 et développement de webservices et évolutions avec Symfony 2.
Environnement technique : Symfony 1.4, Symfony 2, PHPStorm, Javascript, JQuery, Git, BDD Mysql.
Janvier 2013 – Mai 2013 : Concepteur / Développeur / Intégrateur Symfony 2 chez OXYLANE (filière DECATHLON à Villeneuve d’Ascq). Développement d’une application de partage de photo destinée à être déployée sur tous les sites du groupe. Maintenance et évolution sur les sites web et mobiles et Wedze.
Environnement Technique : Symfony 2, NetBeans, Javascript, JQuery, SVN, BDD Mysql, Less CSS.