Charles JEANBLANC

Mon contrat au sein d’ERAMET COMILOG arrivant à terme fin octobre 2014, je suis à la recherche de nouvelles opportunités en contrôle de gestion/analyste revenue management. Apres une année en Norvège, je suis prêt à relever le défi de missions en France comme à l’international. Gout du chiffre, esprit d’analyse et compréhension des enjeux stratégiques ont été les facteurs de réussite des tâches confiées.

N’hésitez pas à consulter mon profil et me contacter pour plus d’informations.



Cordialement



Mon contract with ERAMET COMILOG will ending on October 2014. I’m now looking for new opportunities as business controller/ revenue management analyst. I’m willing to achieve new missions in France and also all over the world. Figure predilection, strong analytical skill, and knowledges of strategic goals have been succeeded factors.

For any further information, you can have a look on my viadeo site and contact me



Best Regards





Mes compétences :

Pack office

Anglais