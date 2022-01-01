Menu

Charles JEANBLANC

PARIS 15

En résumé

Mon contrat au sein d’ERAMET COMILOG arrivant à terme fin octobre 2014, je suis à la recherche de nouvelles opportunités en contrôle de gestion/analyste revenue management. Apres une année en Norvège, je suis prêt à relever le défi de missions en France comme à l’international. Gout du chiffre, esprit d’analyse et compréhension des enjeux stratégiques ont été les facteurs de réussite des tâches confiées.
N’hésitez pas à consulter mon profil et me contacter pour plus d’informations.

Cordialement

Mon contract with ERAMET COMILOG will ending on October 2014. I’m now looking for new opportunities as business controller/ revenue management analyst. I’m willing to achieve new missions in France and also all over the world. Figure predilection, strong analytical skill, and knowledges of strategic goals have been succeeded factors.
For any further information, you can have a look on my viadeo site and contact me

Best Regards


Mes compétences :
Pack office
Anglais

Entreprises

  • ERAMET COMILOG MANGANESE - Industrial business analyst

    PARIS 15 2013 - maintenant VIE contract in Kvinesdal, Norway for Eramet Comilog Manganese.
    - Sales and production analysis for the plant
    - Responsible for the industrial reporting of the plant
    - Improved procedure and performance files
    - Prepare raw materials ans products stock
    - Participate in the SAP project

  • Aéroports de Lyon - Contrôleur de gestion et tarification

    Lyon-Saint Exupéry Aéroport 2012 - 2013 - Support à l'élaboration du budget 2013
    - Préparation des résultats analytiques 2012
    - Contrôle de gestion sociale et mis à jour des ETP
    - Support dans l'établissement des tarifs aéronautiques 2013

  • Aéroports de Lyon - Controleur de gestion et tarification junior

    Lyon-Saint Exupéry Aéroport 2011 - 2012 - Participation à l'élaboration des résultats analytiques
    - Mise à jour de l'EPM
    - Contrôle de gestion sociale
    - Contrôle de gestion marketing
    - Etudes ponctuelles (de rentabilité, benchmarks...)

Formations

  • ESC La Rochelle

    La Rochelle 2009 - 2013 master 2 de gestion financiere et management

  • Lycée Externat Sainte Marie (Lyon)

    Lyon 2007 - 2009 BTS comptabilité et Gestion

