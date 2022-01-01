Charles LHERMET

After having completed a Master 2 in Maritime Law at the Lille 2 University I decided to broaden my competence with a MSc Degree in Maritime, International Transport & Logistics Management at Kedge Business School (ranked 1st program in France for International Transport)



These dual skills in law and maritime management allow me to be both versatile and prepared for a career in this area of expertise.



I'm currently working as Insurance Manager (both Cargo and Marine insurance) in a commodities trading/shipowner company.



Mes compétences :

PC Hardware

Apple Mac

Microsoft Office