Charles LHERMET

PARIS

After having completed a Master 2 in Maritime Law at the Lille 2 University I decided to broaden my competence with a MSc Degree in Maritime, International Transport & Logistics Management at Kedge Business School (ranked 1st program in France for International Transport)

These dual skills in law and maritime management allow me to be both versatile and prepared for a career in this area of expertise.

I'm currently working as Insurance Manager (both Cargo and Marine insurance) in a commodities trading/shipowner company.

Mes compétences :
PC Hardware
Apple Mac
Microsoft Office

Entreprises

  • SUCDEN - Claims Handler

    2016 - maintenant -Responsable Assurances
    -Gestion des sinistres et déclarations
    -Production & relations courtiers
    -Contrôle des stocks et lieux de stockage
    -Gestion des recours en collaboration avec les assureurs/avocats/arbitres

  • AXA Corporate Solutions - Marine Claims Assistant

    Nanterre 2015 - 2015 -Gestion des sinistres et étude des dossiers de réclamations (Hull, Cargo, RC, Yachting)
    -Nomination d’experts (nationaux et à l’international) et suivi des expertises
    -Analyse des polices et collaboration avec le service souscription
    -Formation New MIA et Nordic Plan
    -Gestion des recours : contentieux et amiable
    -Assistance des entités AXA CS
    -Relation courtiers

  • Cabinet DDBD - Stagiaire en cabinet d'avocat

    2014 - 2014 Droit Maritime et de la plaisance, suivi de dossier, travail de fond, assistance aux audiences.

  • Audi - Démonstrateur

    Villers Cotterets 2012 - 2012

  • Fédération des Industries Mécaniques - Caisse Mutuelle de Garantie de la Mécanique - Assistant administratif

    2010 - 2010 Service juridique & financier, suivi de dossier de garantie de prêt.

  • Cabinet SBKG - Stagiaire en cabinet d'avocat

    2010 - 2010 Etude de dossiers, recherche de jurisprudence, assistance aux audiences.
    Autres expériences ,

Formations

  • KEDGE Business School (Ex Euromed Management)

    Marseille 2014 - 2015 -International Marketing
    -International Risks Management
    -International Negociation
    -International Carriage Law
    -Environnement du Transport International
    -Port Management and Strategy

  • Université Lille 2 Droit Et Sante

    Lille 2013 - 2014 - Droit de la sécurité et de la sureté maritime
    - Droit international de la Mer
    - Droit des assurances
    - Droit portuaire
    - Droit du littoral
    - Droit de l'environnement
    - Droit maritime
    - Maritime law (UK)

  • Université Lille 2 Droit Et Sante

    Lille 2013 - 2014 Master 2 Droit Européen et International Spécialité Développement Economique et Gestion du Risque Maritime

    - Droit de la sécurité et de la sureté maritime
    - Droit international de la Mer
    - Droit des assurances
    - Droit portuaire
    - Droit du littoral
    - Droit de l'environnement
    - Droit maritime
    - Maritime law (UK)

  • Université Paris 2 Pantheon Assas

    Paris 2012 - 2013 - Droit des transports
    - Droit des contrats
    - Droit des instruments de crédit et de paiement
    - Droit des suretés
    - Droit des entreprises en difficulté
    - Droit de la propriété intellectuelle
    - Droit de la concurrence
    - Droit international privé

  • Université Paris II

    Paris 2012 - 2013 Master 1 Droit Privé Général

    - Droit des transports
    - Droit des contrats
    - Droit des instruments de crédit et de paiement
    - Droit des suretés
    - Droit des entreprises en difficulté
    - Droit de la propriété intellectuelle
    - Droit de la concurrence
    - Droit international privé

  • Université Paris 2 Pantheon Assas

    Paris 2009 - 2012

