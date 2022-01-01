Menu

Charles LOUBERSAC D'HOTEL

STRASBOURG

Entreprises

  • Perten Instruments France SASU et SOCOMA SAS - Managing Director

    2013 - maintenant based in Haguenau but travels extensively in all of France and occasionally mainly in Africa.
    • Manages the company with sales responsibilities in eastern France
    • Creates and implements a Business Strategy for the company within its region covering Marketing, Sales, Application, Technical and Customer service.
    • Profit & Loss and Balance Sheet
    • Develops sales and services to our customers
    • Develops the existing and entry into new markets: Cereals, Food and Feed
    • Reports all activities and financial to group management
    • Interacts with other companies in the group

  • Chopin technologies - Export sales manager

    VILLENEUVE LA GARENNE 2007 - 2013 - Management of an export sales force having 5 areas sales managers
    - Global export sales management
    - Management of the network of 65 distributors worldwide with the areas sales managers
    - Company objectives setting & follow up
    - Report to the sales director, the managing director & the CEO.
    - Providing strategies for commercial growth

Formations

