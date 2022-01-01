Charles LOUBERSAC D'HOTEL

Perten Instruments France SASU et SOCOMA SAS
- Managing Director
2013 - maintenantbased in Haguenau but travels extensively in all of France and occasionally mainly in Africa.
• Manages the company with sales responsibilities in eastern France
• Creates and implements a Business Strategy for the company within its region covering Marketing, Sales, Application, Technical and Customer service.
• Profit & Loss and Balance Sheet
• Develops sales and services to our customers
• Develops the existing and entry into new markets: Cereals, Food and Feed
• Reports all activities and financial to group management
• Interacts with other companies in the group
Chopin technologies
- Export sales manager
VILLENEUVE LA GARENNE2007 - 2013- Management of an export sales force having 5 areas sales managers
- Global export sales management
- Management of the network of 65 distributors worldwide with the areas sales managers
- Company objectives setting & follow up
- Report to the sales director, the managing director & the CEO.
- Providing strategies for commercial growth