Charles-Louis ADLOFF-GUERIOT

Paris

En résumé

Looking for a new opportunity in : Middle Office, Trade Support, Front Office ...

Mes compétences :
Fixed income
Opcvm
Asset management
Good settlement
Reconciliations
Settlement of French and German auction
Reuters Financial Applications
Responsible for selling banking products
Mutual Funds
Microsoft Office
Fund Accounting
Front office
Forecasting
Euroclear
Euclid
Equities
Derivatives
Commodities
Bloomberg Software

Entreprises

  • Barclays - Business Analyst

    Paris 2015 - maintenant Discretionary Portfolio Management Operations
    Charles River

  • Deutsche Bank - Operation Analyst Processing Fund

    Paris 2013 - 2014 Trade processing on bonds, equities mutual funds and precious metals.
    Execution trading for institutional client in custody only.
    Delivery/receive against payment
    Ensure proper follow up on trade status and provide adequate feedback to clients
    Commodity market
    Provide a support on booking
    Precious metals: gold, silver, palladium, platinum..
    * Support booking and correction for the trading desk and relationship manager. ;
    * Implementation tools for reconciliation of registered shares. ;
    * Reconciliation of long/short position ;
    Investigating and resolving queries from front-office, trading and brokers.
    Generation of trade confirmation for institutional clients
    Testing of system regressions
    Training of 4 people.

  • La recolte - Consultant

    2012 - 2013 Participation in various entrepreneurial project, business plan, forecast...

  • CACIB - Clearing and settlement officer

    2012 - 2012 Insuring the good settlement of repo / cash on government and corporate bonds in French market.
    Analyst short position, monitoring and reporting to front.

  • Societe Generale Investment Banking - Operation Analyst Trade Processing Fixed Income

    PARIS 2010 - 2012 Contact everyday with traders, sales, depositary and other counterparties.
    Support Front office in liaising with different services, solve issues efficiently.
    Insuring the good settlement of repurchase agreement / cash trade, on government bonds in German, French, Portuguese, Finland, Austrian, and Slovenian, on Euroclear, Clearstream or domestic market. Insuring the correct settlement of French and German auction.
    Analyst short position, monitoring and reporting to front.
    Billing calculation for repo trade.

  • English course - Student

    2010 - 2010 English courses in Dublin.

  • BNP PAM Asset Management - Fund Administration Supervisor Insuring

    2009 - 2009 Validation of Net Values in the respect of the legal constraints, the internal procedures and the deadlines.
    Receive and validate all the data relative to the calculation of the VNI, the accounting links among which the complex derivatives products, commission of performance.
    Second level control.
    Coordinate the relations between the external and internal speakers.
    Implementation control on performance funds.
    Valuation of portfolio, accountant of Funds from Monaco, Swizerland, and France. I had to ensure the timely and accurate production of Net asset values, accounting recording of purchases / sales of shares, bonds, options, warrants Controls transactions, reconciled counterparties portfolios.

  • HSBC - Valorisation de portefeuille

    Paris 2008 - 2008 Valorisation de portefeuille, Suisse...
    Détermination des valeurs liquidatives journalières, enregistrements comptables d’achats/ventes d’actions, obligation, TCN, futures, options, warrants…Rapprochements comptables, en relation directe avec les gérants.

  • Groupe Crédit Agricole - Conseiller clientèle particulier

    2007 - 2007 Organisme de crédits, au sein d'une agence j'ai effectué les tâches suivantes :
    - traitements des flux téléphoniques entrants;
    - découverte, propositions, et conclusion;
    - relance du portefeuille de l'agence;
    - opérations d'appels sortants, objectif : vente et utilisation des revolving;
    - réception de clientèle à l'agence;
    - Etude et acceptation des crédits.

  • Etude Tessiger - Négociateur immobilier

    2005 - 2005 Tessiger est une étude immobilière spécialiser dans la vente des fonds de commerce. tâches éffectuées : recherche et prise de mandats, prospection directe, réception de la clientèle, visite.

  • France Chimie Application - Technico-commercial

    2004 - 2005 France Chimie Application est spécialiser dans la rénovation de façade des pavillons, ainsi que des coprpriétés.
    Au sein de cette société, j'ai été amené a effectué de la prspection directe au sein d'un secteur géographique, prise de rendez-vous, réalisation de devis, et vente.

  • DIRECT MEDICA - Chargé de Clientèle

    Boulogne-Billancourt 2003 - 2003 DIRECT MEDICA est spécialisée dans la mise en relation directe entre les grands laboratoires pharmaceutiques et les officines.
    J'ai effectué de la prospection téléphonique, estimation, devis, jusqu'à la validation de la commande.

Formations

  • CAIA Chartered Alternative Investments Analyst (International Certification)

    International Certification 2015 - maintenant Level 1 Candidate

  • Ecole Supérieure De Gestion

    Paris 2007 - 2008 Marché des Capitaux

  • Université Don Quichote (Barcelone)

    Barcelone 2003 - 2004 Barcelone

  • IDRAC

    Paris 2002 - 2006 BA of Honour

Réseau