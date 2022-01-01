Charles-Louis ADLOFF-GUERIOT

-
Barclays
- Business Analyst
Paris
2015 - maintenant
Discretionary Portfolio Management Operations
Charles River
-
Deutsche Bank
- Operation Analyst Processing Fund
Paris
2013 - 2014
Trade processing on bonds, equities mutual funds and precious metals.
Execution trading for institutional client in custody only.
Delivery/receive against payment
Ensure proper follow up on trade status and provide adequate feedback to clients
Commodity market
Provide a support on booking
Precious metals: gold, silver, palladium, platinum..
* Support booking and correction for the trading desk and relationship manager. ;
* Implementation tools for reconciliation of registered shares. ;
* Reconciliation of long/short position ;
Investigating and resolving queries from front-office, trading and brokers.
Generation of trade confirmation for institutional clients
Testing of system regressions
Training of 4 people.
-
La recolte
- Consultant
2012 - 2013
Participation in various entrepreneurial project, business plan, forecast...
-
CACIB
- Clearing and settlement officer
2012 - 2012
Insuring the good settlement of repo / cash on government and corporate bonds in French market.
Analyst short position, monitoring and reporting to front.
-
Societe Generale Investment Banking
- Operation Analyst Trade Processing Fixed Income
PARIS
2010 - 2012
Contact everyday with traders, sales, depositary and other counterparties.
Support Front office in liaising with different services, solve issues efficiently.
Insuring the good settlement of repurchase agreement / cash trade, on government bonds in German, French, Portuguese, Finland, Austrian, and Slovenian, on Euroclear, Clearstream or domestic market. Insuring the correct settlement of French and German auction.
Analyst short position, monitoring and reporting to front.
Billing calculation for repo trade.
-
English course
- Student
2010 - 2010
English courses in Dublin.
-
BNP PAM Asset Management
- Fund Administration Supervisor Insuring
2009 - 2009
Validation of Net Values in the respect of the legal constraints, the internal procedures and the deadlines.
Receive and validate all the data relative to the calculation of the VNI, the accounting links among which the complex derivatives products, commission of performance.
Second level control.
Coordinate the relations between the external and internal speakers.
Implementation control on performance funds.
Valuation of portfolio, accountant of Funds from Monaco, Swizerland, and France. I had to ensure the timely and accurate production of Net asset values, accounting recording of purchases / sales of shares, bonds, options, warrants Controls transactions, reconciled counterparties portfolios.
-
HSBC
- Valorisation de portefeuille
Paris
2008 - 2008
Valorisation de portefeuille, Suisse...
Détermination des valeurs liquidatives journalières, enregistrements comptables d’achats/ventes d’actions, obligation, TCN, futures, options, warrants…Rapprochements comptables, en relation directe avec les gérants.
-
Groupe Crédit Agricole
- Conseiller clientèle particulier
2007 - 2007
Organisme de crédits, au sein d'une agence j'ai effectué les tâches suivantes :
- traitements des flux téléphoniques entrants;
- découverte, propositions, et conclusion;
- relance du portefeuille de l'agence;
- opérations d'appels sortants, objectif : vente et utilisation des revolving;
- réception de clientèle à l'agence;
- Etude et acceptation des crédits.
-
Etude Tessiger
- Négociateur immobilier
2005 - 2005
Tessiger est une étude immobilière spécialiser dans la vente des fonds de commerce. tâches éffectuées : recherche et prise de mandats, prospection directe, réception de la clientèle, visite.
-
France Chimie Application
- Technico-commercial
2004 - 2005
France Chimie Application est spécialiser dans la rénovation de façade des pavillons, ainsi que des coprpriétés.
Au sein de cette société, j'ai été amené a effectué de la prspection directe au sein d'un secteur géographique, prise de rendez-vous, réalisation de devis, et vente.
-
DIRECT MEDICA
- Chargé de Clientèle
Boulogne-Billancourt
2003 - 2003
DIRECT MEDICA est spécialisée dans la mise en relation directe entre les grands laboratoires pharmaceutiques et les officines.
J'ai effectué de la prospection téléphonique, estimation, devis, jusqu'à la validation de la commande.