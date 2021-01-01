Charlotte MARTIN

beauvais2015 - 2016- Monitoring the P&L Export and TR Americas for Givenchy and Kenzo : following the sales and the costs with each area manager with daily, monthly and yearly analysis
- Preparation of the budgets and revisions + financial support during commercial budget meetings
- Management of the accruals follow-up
- Preparation of ad hoc analysis for the Regional Director (WS report, Stock report, A&P analysis,
- Management of the closure of the Fendi Perfumes brand by following the cleaning of the products remaining on the market and in the retailers stocks
LVMH FRAGRANCE BRANDS
- Consolidation & Reporting
2012 - 2014- Preparation of the consolidated accounts (Income statement, Balance sheet, additional information, Cash Flow statement) of an international scope of 20 subsidiaries
- Various reporting for the Executive Committee (sales outlook, best estimate)
- Various cross-functional projects for the CFO
- Control of the application of the LVMH processes and the IAS / IFRS
- Management of the respect of deadlines for all controllers based in subsidiaries and for the accounting department
- Management of the scope variations follow-up (mergers, opening and closure of subsidiaries)
LVMH Holding PARIS
- Consolidation & Reporting
2012 - 2012* Conception of the consolidated statements
- quarterly, half-yearly and yearly closings
- Collection of the additional information
- Intercompany reconciliations
* Statutory reporting – Dividend meetings
- Control of the data reported
- Preparation of the documentation for the dividend meetings
- Minutes of the meetings