Charlotte MARTIN

Paris

SAP
Word/OpenOffice
Excel
MAGNITUDE et logiciels Société Générale
Powerpoint

  • Clarins - Business Analyst

    Paris 2016 - maintenant

  • LVMH FRAGRANCE BRANDS - Business Analyst - Export & TR Americas

    beauvais 2015 - 2016 - Monitoring the P&L Export and TR Americas for Givenchy and Kenzo : following the sales and the costs with each area manager with daily, monthly and yearly analysis
    - Preparation of the budgets and revisions + financial support during commercial budget meetings
    - Management of the accruals follow-up
    - Preparation of ad hoc analysis for the Regional Director (WS report, Stock report, A&P analysis,
    - Management of the closure of the Fendi Perfumes brand by following the cleaning of the products remaining on the market and in the retailers stocks

  • LVMH FRAGRANCE BRANDS - Consolidation & Reporting

    beauvais 2012 - 2014 - Preparation of the consolidated accounts (Income statement, Balance sheet, additional information, Cash Flow statement) of an international scope of 20 subsidiaries
    - Various reporting for the Executive Committee (sales outlook, best estimate)
    - Various cross-functional projects for the CFO
    - Control of the application of the LVMH processes and the IAS / IFRS
    - Management of the respect of deadlines for all controllers based in subsidiaries and for the accounting department
    - Management of the scope variations follow-up (mergers, opening and closure of subsidiaries)

  • LVMH Holding PARIS - Consolidation & Reporting

    2012 - 2012 * Conception of the consolidated statements
    - quarterly, half-yearly and yearly closings
    - Collection of the additional information
    - Intercompany reconciliations


    * Statutory reporting – Dividend meetings
    - Control of the data reported
    - Preparation of the documentation for the dividend meetings
    - Minutes of the meetings

