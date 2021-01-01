Charlotte MENVIELLE

Cergy-Pontoise2015 - maintenantI try to find new solutions working on projects and issues concerning oil and gas, renewables energy.
SPIE OGS
- Seismic Data Manager, geologist
Cergy-Pontoise2013 - 2015Seismic Data Manager, Spie oil and Gas services at the Defense (Mission TOTAL SA)
Transfert data from one software to another, (Sismage, Geoframe, Kingdom, Landmark, ArcGIS, UNIX),
control quality and quality assurance, checking the position of the Seismic lines in the geodetic reference.
Total
- Trainee
COURBEVOIE2012 - 2012: Trainee at Total, SA, (Pau, France): Fault modeling: a review of tools and a
projection of methods. Work based on the use of software as Traptester, Gocad, Petrel, Sismage. Designing
of an ideal workflow to make a comparison between software through case study. Identification and Adding
features in House's software. Seismic interpretation, wells studies and modeling of faults.
University of Montpellier 2 for the BRGM
- Trainee
2011 - 2011: Trainee (Montpellier, France). Study and interpretation of seismic profiles from campaign at sea Marsolig.
University of Poitiers
- Trainee
2010 - 2010: Voluntary participation & Trainee at hydrogeology laboratory HydrASA,
). Study of a signature volcanic through geochemical data on
sedimentary objects (2,1 billions years, Franceville, Gabon). Petrographic study of these samples.
GCA transport Limited
- Secretary
2009 - 2009: Summer's job at GCA transport Limited group, ( accounting, management, replacement head of operations.
Montpelliers2010 - 2012Master Geology of reservoirs
University of Montpellier II, Montpellier, France. Matters effected
: Reservoir potential.
* Petroleum Geology: The basin structure, deposit system, burying, extraction. ;
* Well logging and interpretation.
* Storage and geothermal science: Fluid flow. ;
* Mining Science: field's study on Cevennes, mineralization ;
* Basin Architecture: Visualization of all types of ba