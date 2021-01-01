Menu

Charlotte MENVIELLE

Cergy-Pontoise

En résumé

Mes compétences :
Petrel, kingdom, Geoframe, Traptester, Gocad skua,
Well Reports, Seismic interpretation, modeling
Sedimentology
Controle Quality & Quality Assurance
Petroleum reservoirs
Structurale

Entreprises

  • SPIE OGS - Geologist

    Cergy-Pontoise 2015 - maintenant I try to find new solutions working on projects and issues concerning oil and gas, renewables energy.

  • SPIE OGS - Seismic Data Manager, geologist

    Cergy-Pontoise 2013 - 2015 Seismic Data Manager, Spie oil and Gas services at the Defense (Mission TOTAL SA)
    Transfert data from one software to another, (Sismage, Geoframe, Kingdom, Landmark, ArcGIS, UNIX),
    control quality and quality assurance, checking the position of the Seismic lines in the geodetic reference.

  • Total - Trainee

    COURBEVOIE 2012 - 2012 : Trainee at Total, SA, (Pau, France): Fault modeling: a review of tools and a
    projection of methods. Work based on the use of software as Traptester, Gocad, Petrel, Sismage. Designing
    of an ideal workflow to make a comparison between software through case study. Identification and Adding
    features in House's software. Seismic interpretation, wells studies and modeling of faults.

  • University of Montpellier 2 for the BRGM - Trainee

    2011 - 2011 : Trainee (Montpellier, France). Study and interpretation of seismic profiles from campaign at sea Marsolig.

  • University of Poitiers - Trainee

    2010 - 2010 : Voluntary participation & Trainee at hydrogeology laboratory HydrASA,
    ). Study of a signature volcanic through geochemical data on
    sedimentary objects (2,1 billions years, Franceville, Gabon). Petrographic study of these samples.

  • GCA transport Limited - Secretary

    2009 - 2009 : Summer's job at GCA transport Limited group, ( accounting, management, replacement head of operations.

Formations

  • University Of Montpellier II

    Montpelliers 2010 - 2012 Master Geology of reservoirs

    University of Montpellier II, Montpellier, France. Matters effected
    : Reservoir potential.
    * Petroleum Geology: The basin structure, deposit system, burying, extraction. ;
    * Well logging and interpretation.
    * Storage and geothermal science: Fluid flow. ;
    * Mining Science: field's study on Cevennes, mineralization ;
    * Basin Architecture: Visualization of all types of ba

