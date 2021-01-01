Menu

Charlotte TALON

  • responsable marketing
  • Parcellab SAS
Londres

En résumé

Mes compétences :
Communication externe
Communication évènementielle
Relations Presse
Relations publiques
Réseaux sociaux
WEB
Basketball
Communication
Marketing
community management
Microsoft Office
Internet
Adobe Photoshop
Adobe Indesign

Entreprises

  • Parcellab SAS - Responsable marketing

    Marketing | Londres 2021 - maintenant

  • Callaway Golf Europe - PR and events

    Communication | Londres 2016 - 2021 PR and events for Central and Southern Europe

  • Apple - Technical support advisor / recruitment assistant

    PARIS 2014 - 2016

  • HandBall Club Celles-sur-Belle - Marketing and communication manager

    2009 - 2014 Development and steering communication strategy
    Creation of print and web based - communication channels
    Webmaster - social networking
    Press liaison, public media monitoring for topic
    Prospecting - negociating contracts
    Management and loyalty building of a portfolio of clients

  • Ideactif - Assistant project manager

    Clichy 2008 - 2008 Copywriting and strategy management for clients (Vittel, Haribo,...)
    Pre-event analysis, presentation of proposals
    Public relations management
    Operational manager of publicity vehicules (Tour de France 2008)
    Recruitment, management of team (8 people)

  • University Lille 2 - Project manager

    2007 - 2007 Seminar « role and power of the elite coaches in the sport »
    Internal communication
    Press releases

Formations

  • University Of Lille (Lille)

    Lille 2006 - 2008 Master degree

  • Blaise Pascal University (Clermont Ferrand)

    Clermont Ferrand 2003 - 2006 Degree

