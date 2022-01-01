Menu

Chloé MAMET

VESOUL

En résumé

Mes compétences :
Communication
Marketing
Adobe Photoshop
Microsoft Office
Filmora
Inkscape

Entreprises

  • SICAE EST - Chargée de communication

    2018 - maintenant Communication interne
    Création graphique
    Gestion du site Internet
    Communication externe
    Évènementiel

  • Le Groupe La Poste - Assistante de communication

    Paris-15E-Arrondissement 2016 - 2018

  • WebRelief - Assistante communication et webmarketing

    Belfort 2015 - 2016

Formations

  • ECDE (Besancon)

    Besancon 2016 - 2018 Manager Communication, Marketing , E businness

  • IUT

    Belfort 2015 - 2016 Licence Pro TIC@MACO

