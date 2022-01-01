Retail
Chloé MAMET
Ajouter
Chloé MAMET
VESOUL
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Mes compétences :
Communication
Marketing
Adobe Photoshop
Microsoft Office
Filmora
Inkscape
Entreprises
SICAE EST
- Chargée de communication
2018 - maintenant
Communication interne
Création graphique
Gestion du site Internet
Communication externe
Évènementiel
Le Groupe La Poste
- Assistante de communication
Paris-15E-Arrondissement
2016 - 2018
WebRelief
- Assistante communication et webmarketing
Belfort
2015 - 2016
Formations
ECDE (Besancon)
Besancon
2016 - 2018
Manager Communication, Marketing , E businness
IUT
Belfort
2015 - 2016
Licence Pro TIC@MACO
Réseau
Adrien FEHR
Charline GARTISER
Damien MAMET
David TRANNOY
Francis DESPRETZ
Grégory CHIPPEAUX
Nicolas PARISOT
Olivier MERCOLI
Raphaëlle PERCHET
