Chloé OMASSON

Paris

En résumé

Mes compétences :
Anglais
Chef de produit
English
Luxe
Luxury
Luxury Goods
Manager
Marketing
Product manager

Entreprises

  • Cartier Parfums - Product Manager Assistant

    Paris 2011 - maintenant Projects: Eau de Cartier, promotional sets (1st sem./holiday) and limited editions, historical lines new graphic guidelines, travel retail sets

    - Participated in development of new products and marketing tools for 2012-2015 innovation plan
    - Cooperated with key departments: olfactory team, creative, packaging, forecast, finance, legal, PR, merchandizing, training
    - Contributed to launches: concept, name, commercial strategy, competition studies
    - Helped to profitability plans (prices, quantities, costs, margins)
    - Involved in action plans for Cartier subsidiaries

  • Cartier Parfums - Product Manager Assistant, Fragrance Development Marketing

    Paris 2010 - 2010 Internship projects: Baiser Volé, Eau de Cartier Essence de Bois, Cartier de Lune, Déclaration d’un Soir (2011 launches)
    - Participated in creative, purchasing, communication, merchandizing briefs
    - Analyzed sales and competition
    - Monitored production and prices
    - Took part in development of a limited edition on “Roadster Sport”

  • Annick Goutal Parfums & Soins - Marketing Manager Assistant, Development Marketing

    2009 - 2009 Internship projects: Ninfeo Mio, Petite Chérie limited edition, Un Matin d’Orage candle (2010 launches)
    - Assisted marketing development activities : designers suppliers, meetings organization, mock-ups launches in line with guidelines, pictures database
    - Helped to development of sales tools for specific launches: gifts, brochures, visual platforms
    - Contributed to trend, competition, market, sales analysis

  • Yves Saint Laurent - Sales assistant (internship), Men ready-to-wear store

    Paris 2008 - 2008

Formations

