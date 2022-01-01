Chloé OMASSON

Mes compétences :
Anglais
Chef de produit
English
Luxe
Luxury
Luxury Goods
Manager
Marketing
Product manager
Entreprises
Cartier Parfums
- Product Manager Assistant
Paris2011 - maintenantProjects: Eau de Cartier, promotional sets (1st sem./holiday) and limited editions, historical lines new graphic guidelines, travel retail sets
- Participated in development of new products and marketing tools for 2012-2015 innovation plan
- Cooperated with key departments: olfactory team, creative, packaging, forecast, finance, legal, PR, merchandizing, training
- Contributed to launches: concept, name, commercial strategy, competition studies
- Helped to profitability plans (prices, quantities, costs, margins)
- Involved in action plans for Cartier subsidiaries
Cartier Parfums
- Product Manager Assistant, Fragrance Development Marketing
Paris2010 - 2010Internship projects: Baiser Volé, Eau de Cartier Essence de Bois, Cartier de Lune, Déclaration d’un Soir (2011 launches)
- Participated in creative, purchasing, communication, merchandizing briefs
- Analyzed sales and competition
- Monitored production and prices
- Took part in development of a limited edition on “Roadster Sport”
2009 - 2009Internship projects: Ninfeo Mio, Petite Chérie limited edition, Un Matin d’Orage candle (2010 launches)
- Assisted marketing development activities : designers suppliers, meetings organization, mock-ups launches in line with guidelines, pictures database
- Helped to development of sales tools for specific launches: gifts, brochures, visual platforms
- Contributed to trend, competition, market, sales analysis
Yves Saint Laurent
- Sales assistant (internship), Men ready-to-wear store
Paris2008 - 2008
Formations
Moscow International Higher Business School (MIRBIS) (Moscow)