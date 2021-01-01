Menu

Christel ONDOUA

DOUALA

En résumé

I am a young Cameroonian and a master's graduate in physical geography from the University of Yaounde 1. I am a computer literate and have a good background in Cartography and interpretation of Geologic and topographic maps. More so, my good theoretical background in the concepts and principles of environment and Sustainable development of resources, are important assets to my know-how. Furthermore, my Teaching and team management skills make me a good team leader.

Mes compétences :
Enseignement
Environnement
Développement durable
Cartographie

Entreprises

  • Cameroon Development Corporation (CDC) - Intern

    2013 - 2014

  • Integrated Health for all foundation (IHAF), Yaounde, Cameroon - Assistant field research and Education officer

    2012 - 2014 - Designing, planning and leading field research especially on water and sanitation
    - Collect and prepare water samples for laboratory analysis
    - Initiate, manage and run the social service program on water for health
    - Construction of thematic maps for field actions

Formations

  • University Of Yaounde I (Yaoundé)

    Yaoundé 2011 - 2014 MSc in Geography

  • University Of Yaounde I (Yaoundé)

    Yaoundé 2008 - 2011 BSc Geography

