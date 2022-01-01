Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Christelle CARCELES
Nanterre
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
Axa
- Collaboratrice
Nanterre
2012 - maintenant
CHARTIS EUROPE (AIG)
- Gestionnaire sinistres flottes auto et A&H
2011 - 2012
ALLIANZ Délégation Nouméa
- Responsable d'unité d'indemnisation
2007 - 2011
Formations
Pas de formation renseignée
Réseau
Cyrille RENAULD
Delphine VIOLOT
Denis CADIER
Dominique TEXIER
Elisabeth JOLY
Gilbert TOURNELLEC
Gilles TEBOUL
Iba DEME
Isabelle BAUDIN
Loic LE COZ