Christelle CORNEC

ANGERS

Entreprises

  • LABORATOIRES 3M SANTE

    maintenant

  • MADER - Responsable BU adjoint Marché Peintures Ferroviaires

    2011 - maintenant Suivi du compte de résultats
    Interface exploitation (prévisions, stocks)
    Back office commercial (tarification)

  • MADER - Responsable d'exploitation

    2008 - 2011 Optimisation flux de production (interne, externe)
    Amélioration du traitement des commandes
    Management de la qualité produits
    Coordination de transfert industriel

  • Hutchinson (Le Joint Français) - Responsable production

    2006 - 2008 Coordination et supervision des activités de fabrication,contrôle et conditionnement pour les mastics aéronautiques

  • Hutchinson (Le Joint Français) - Responsable recherche et développement

    2001 - 2005

  • 3M France - Ingénieur produit

    1999 - 2000

  • 3M France - Ingénieur développement

    1994 - 1998

  • 3M Santé - Ingénieur support technique

    1992 - 1994

