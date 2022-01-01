Christelle CORNEC

-
LABORATOIRES 3M SANTE
maintenant
-
MADER
- Responsable BU adjoint Marché Peintures Ferroviaires
2011 - maintenant
Suivi du compte de résultats
Interface exploitation (prévisions, stocks)
Back office commercial (tarification)
-
MADER
- Responsable d'exploitation
2008 - 2011
Optimisation flux de production (interne, externe)
Amélioration du traitement des commandes
Management de la qualité produits
Coordination de transfert industriel
-
Hutchinson (Le Joint Français)
- Responsable production
2006 - 2008
Coordination et supervision des activités de fabrication,contrôle et conditionnement pour les mastics aéronautiques
-
Hutchinson (Le Joint Français)
- Responsable recherche et développement
2001 - 2005
-
3M France
- Ingénieur produit
1999 - 2000
-
3M France
- Ingénieur développement
1994 - 1998
-
3M Santé
- Ingénieur support technique
1992 - 1994