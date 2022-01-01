Retail
Christelle COUVAL
UPM DOCELLES
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
Semo Ceisa Packaging
- Responsable Qualité & Laboratoire
2014 - maintenant
UPM
- Responsable Qualité & Laboratoire ,Coord.Developpement
2002 - 2014
Formations
Pas de formation renseignée
Réseau
Emilie SYLVESTRE BARON
Enrik LAFONTAINE
Nacer HECHICHE
Pascal FERRY
Priscilla LUBRANO
Serge BAUDONNEL
Thierry ANDRIEUX
Valérie Et Pascal NEISS