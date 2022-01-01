Menu

Christelle CREN-TRAVAILLÉ

Paris

Election présidentielle 2022

RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat de la présidentielle à Paris dimanche 10 avril à partir de 20 heures.

En résumé

PhD in Human Transmissible and Tropical Diseases, I am highly interested in the comprehension of the host-pathogen interactions in diseases and especially in tropical diseases.
During my PhD, I worked for 5 years for the French Institute of Biomedical Research of the French Army (Marseille, France). I participated to the establishment of a clinical trial in Kinshasa (Democratic Republic of the Congo) and its follow-up, in association with medical team from the Monkole hospital. The objective of this trial was to better understand better the immunological components involved, according to the severity of malaria.
Since March 2014, for my post-doctoral fellowship, I study the development of trypanosomes during the early stages of the infection in the mammalian host by intravital imaging approaches in vivo and the implication of the flagellum in host-parasite interactions. It allows me to develop new skills, especially in microscopy and in vivo experimentation.

Open-minded, curious and rigorous, I am highly involved in my work. My autonomy and capacities of organization are useful to lead head-on several projects.

Competences: Imaging (confocal and epifluorescence microscopy, IVIS spectrum), biochemistry (Immunofluorescence, ELISA and multiplex technologies) molecular biology (PCR, real-time PCR, whole blood extraction, sequencing, transcriptomic), cell, parasite and tsetse fly culture, animal manipulation in BSL-2 and BSL-3.

Mes compétences :
BSL-3 laboratory management
Microsoft Office
Adobe Photoshop
Adobe Illustrator
Adobe InDesign
Establishment of research protocoles
Proteomics
Animal experimentation
Parasite culture
Management
Transcriptomics
Cell culture
Biochemistry
Molecular biology
Confocal microscopy
Glossina breeding

Entreprises

  • Institut Pasteur - PhD researcher

    Paris 2014 - maintenant Unravel the development of trypanosome parasites during the early stages of the infection in the mammalian host by intravital imaging approaches in vivo and the implication of the flagellum in host-parasite interactions. These parasites express a new triple reporter fusion protein combining the red-shifted firefly luciferase, developped in the lab, allowing to follow them at different scales ranging from whole organism to cellular level, both in vitro and in vivo in tsetse flies and murine models.

  • IRBA Antenne Marseille - Doctorante / Militaire

    2008 - 2013 J’ai participé à l’élaboration et à la mise en place d’une étude clinique à Kinshasa (RDC, Afrique) visant à mieux comprendre les composantes immunologiques impliquées en fonction de la gravité de l'accès palustre présenté, en collaboration avec l’équipe médicale de l’hôpital Monkolé. Pour ce faire, j'ai dosé un large panel de médiateurs inflammatoires en méthode multiplex et amélioré le dosage en immunoessai classique de la réponse allergique de patients envers Plasmodium falciparum. J'ai complété cette étude de la réponse inflammatoire par une approche transcriptomique grâce à la technologie des puces à ADN.

    En parallèle, j'ai participé à la mise en place d’un criblage haut débit par technique d’immunoessai en multiplex. J’ai également contribué à l'amélioration du système de diagnostic d’espèce plasmodiale, au sein du laboratoire afin d’augmenter le débit et le rendement de celui-ci. J'ai également perfectionné ma technique en culture parasitaire et biologie moléculaire (PCR et PCR en temps réel).

    Au cours de cette formation, j’ai été amenée à collaborer à la gestion de divers budgets de fonctionnement et de projets scientifiques, et à élaborer des demandes de marchés publics. J'ai également pris la responsabilité du laboratoire de sécurité de niveau 3 de parasitologie, avec rédaction et mise à jour des procédures qualité.

  • IRBA Antenne Marseille - Stagiaire M2

    2008 - 2008 Etude des mécanismes d’adaptation de P.falciparum à son environnement et caractérisation de sa mitochondrie.

    Compétences : culture de Plasmodium falciparum, synchronisation de cultures parasitaires, physiologie respiratoire mitochondriale, transcriptome, tests d'inhibition de la chaine mitochondriale

  • IRBA Antenne Marseille - Stagiaire M1

    2007 - 2007 Résistance de Plasmodium falciparum aux antipaludiques : surveillance de sa chimiosensibilité et recherche de nouvelles cibles parasitaires.

    Compétences : culture de Plasmodium falciparum, synchronisation de cultures parasitaires, évaluation in vitro de la chimiosensibilité de divers souches et isolats plasmodiaux retrouvés en Asie par comparaison de la méthode colorimétrique (ELISA) avec la méthode isotopique (hypoxanthine tritiéé).

Formations

  • Faculté De Pharmacie La Timone

    Marseille 2011 - 2011 DU expérimentation animale niveau I

    Procédures et aspects réglementaires de l'expérimentation animale

  • Faculté De Médecine, La Timone (Université Aix Marseille 2) (Marseille)

    Marseille 2008 - 2013 Doctorat

    Pathologie Humaine spécialité maladies tropicales

  • Faculté De Médecine, La Timone (Université Aix Marseille 2) (Marseille)

    Marseille 2006 - 2008 Master

    Pathologie Humaine spécialité maladies tropicales - Etude de la virologie et parasitologie tropicale. Analyse de publications scientifiques

Réseau