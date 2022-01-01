Christelle CREN-TRAVAILLÉ

PhD in Human Transmissible and Tropical Diseases, I am highly interested in the comprehension of the host-pathogen interactions in diseases and especially in tropical diseases.

During my PhD, I worked for 5 years for the French Institute of Biomedical Research of the French Army (Marseille, France). I participated to the establishment of a clinical trial in Kinshasa (Democratic Republic of the Congo) and its follow-up, in association with medical team from the Monkole hospital. The objective of this trial was to better understand better the immunological components involved, according to the severity of malaria.

Since March 2014, for my post-doctoral fellowship, I study the development of trypanosomes during the early stages of the infection in the mammalian host by intravital imaging approaches in vivo and the implication of the flagellum in host-parasite interactions. It allows me to develop new skills, especially in microscopy and in vivo experimentation.



Open-minded, curious and rigorous, I am highly involved in my work. My autonomy and capacities of organization are useful to lead head-on several projects.



Competences: Imaging (confocal and epifluorescence microscopy, IVIS spectrum), biochemistry (Immunofluorescence, ELISA and multiplex technologies) molecular biology (PCR, real-time PCR, whole blood extraction, sequencing, transcriptomic), cell, parasite and tsetse fly culture, animal manipulation in BSL-2 and BSL-3.



