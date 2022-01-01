Retail
Christelle DE ARAUJO
Christelle DE ARAUJO
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
CANDISES
- Dirigeante associée
2012 - maintenant
Macif
- Juriste protection juridique
Niort
2009 - 2011
AVIVA
- JURISTE RCP
BOIS COLOMBES
2002 - 2005
AXA
- JURISTE RCP
Nanterre
2001 - 2002
Formations
Université Paris 2 Pantheon Assas
Paris
1994 - 1999
Réseau
Akfg COMMUNICATION
Alexandra DALIAN
André CARVALHO
Anne Laure THUOT
Gwenhaël LE ROLLAND
Joel BENHAMOU
Laetitia KERVARREC
Laurent FORISSIER
Lucile VITEL
Valerie PHILIP