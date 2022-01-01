Christelle DUBRULLE

RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat de la présidentielle à Morsang-sur-Orge dimanche 10 avril à partir de 20 heures.
I am recently graduated from ISTEC with a Master of Marketing and Communication with an emphasis in Event Planning. I've a significant experience in Communication and Event planning, I've worked at creative, managerial, and analytical positions. As a result, I have the ability to balance projects in a multitude of areas and handle any new project no matter what it’s about : I’ve developed projetcs about technology, underwear, equipment, pharmaceutics; for BtoB and BtoC markets and for the luxe industry to FMCG.
- Passionate about Marketing, Communication & Event Planning
- Organized and detail oriented
- Hard working who learn quick
- Like to think one step ahead
- Like new and challenging ideas
- Fluent in English and French. Knowledge of German
- I'm a traveler : Europe, North America, Africa and soon Asia. I've learn to understand the others cultures, their habits and customs
I'm ready to live something bigger, what do you have for me ?
Mes compétences :
Gestion de partenariats
Evénementiel
Relations Presse
Relations Publiques
Community management
Marketing
Partenariats
Communication
Communication événementielle