Christelle DUBRULLE

I am recently graduated from ISTEC with a Master of Marketing and Communication with an emphasis in Event Planning. I've a significant experience in Communication and Event planning, I've worked at creative, managerial, and analytical positions. As a result, I have the ability to balance projects in a multitude of areas and handle any new project no matter what it’s about : I’ve developed projetcs about technology, underwear, equipment, pharmaceutics; for BtoB and BtoC markets and for the luxe industry to FMCG.



- Passionate about Marketing, Communication & Event Planning

- Organized and detail oriented

- Hard working who learn quick

- Like to think one step ahead

- Like new and challenging ideas

- Fluent in English and French. Knowledge of German

- I'm a traveler : Europe, North America, Africa and soon Asia. I've learn to understand the others cultures, their habits and customs



I'm ready to live something bigger, what do you have for me ?



Mes compétences :

Gestion de partenariats

Evénementiel

Relations Presse

Relations Publiques

Community management

Marketing

Partenariats

Communication

Communication événementielle