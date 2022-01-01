Menu

Christelle DUBRULLE

VILLEBON-SUR-YVETTE

I am recently graduated from ISTEC with a Master of Marketing and Communication with an emphasis in Event Planning. I've a significant experience in Communication and Event planning, I've worked at creative, managerial, and analytical positions. As a result, I have the ability to balance projects in a multitude of areas and handle any new project no matter what it’s about : I’ve developed projetcs about technology, underwear, equipment, pharmaceutics; for BtoB and BtoC markets and for the luxe industry to FMCG.

- Passionate about Marketing, Communication & Event Planning
- Organized and detail oriented
- Hard working who learn quick
- Like to think one step ahead
- Like new and challenging ideas
- Fluent in English and French. Knowledge of German
- I'm a traveler : Europe, North America, Africa and soon Asia. I've learn to understand the others cultures, their habits and customs

I'm ready to live something bigger, what do you have for me ?

Mes compétences :
Gestion de partenariats
Evénementiel
Relations Presse
Relations Publiques
Community management
Marketing
Partenariats
Communication
Communication événementielle

Entreprises

  • TECHWAY SAS - Communication & Marketing Manager

    VILLEBON-SUR-YVETTE 2014 - maintenant Communication & Marketing: Media strategies, content development, reports and analysis, realization of promotional tools (brochures, posters, business cards…), budget monitoring, Market surveys and studies, research and negotiation of partnerships, management and updating of databases, development and implementation of the marketing and business plan, content development

    Event Planning: Coordination of special events in France and worldwide, organization of sales missions (planning, appointments and follow-up, reservations, document preparation)

    PR: Production of articles, white paper and press releases, organization of press conferences

  • Eurovet Salons - Project Manager of "Absolute Summer by Mode City"

    Clichy 2013 - 2013 Marketing: Market research and analysis, competitive and marketing intelligence, research and negotiation of partnerships, development and implementation of the marketing plan, realization of the ROI

    Event Planning: Organization and coordination of the B2C event “Absolute Summer” in Paris, negotiation and management of partnerships, event promotion (web, print, social media, street marketing)

    PR: Production of articles, press kit and press releases

    Absolute Summer 14: 1000 visitors, 3 days, 17 exhibitors, 10 partners, 149 media fallout

  • Omniscience Agency - Marketing and Communication Manager

    2012 - 2012 Marketing: Marketing and business strategies, creation of a website, content development, analyzes of the pharmaceutical market and its specificities, negotiation of partnerships, budget monitoring
    Marketing for clients: reports and analysis, development of their projects, recommendation

    PR: Production of press kit and press releases, organization of press conferences

  • Total Consortium Clayton - Communication and Marketing Officer

    PARIS 2011 - 2011 Media strategies, content development, reports and analysis, realization of promotional tools (brochures, posters, business cards…), budget monitoring, Production of articles, white paper and press releases, organization of press conferences

Formations

  • California Lutheran University (Thousand Oaks)

    Thousand Oaks 2012 - 2012

  • ISTEC - Ecole Supérieure De Commerce Et De Marketing

    Paris 2010 - 2013 Master 2

    MEC : Marketing Event and Creativity
    International Marketing
    International Semester - CLU, Thousand Oaks, California, USA : International marketing, communication and event planning

  • IICP - Institut International De Communication De Paris IICP (Paris)

    Paris 2008 - 2010 Communication
    Marketing
    PR
    Journalism

