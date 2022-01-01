Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Bienvenue
S'inscrire
Se connecter
Rechercher
Menu
Connexion
Christelle GUEMNYE
Ajouter
Christelle GUEMNYE
YAOUNDÉ
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
GIMERC Sarl
- Consultant HSE
2013 - 2015
Formations
Ecole Nationale Supérieure Des Sciences Agro-Industrielle (Ngaoundéré)
Ngaoundéré
2011 - 2013
Réseau
Carine FOTSO
Foulifack Ngadang EUGÈNE
Mariette GUEMDJO
Mbeutcha ARNAUD
Olivier FOTI
Peter TATAH
Rita VICTOIRE
Serge TEUPÉ
Stephane KAMNANG NJOMO
Ulrich De Dieu MOUBOYO