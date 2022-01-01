Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Bienvenue
S'inscrire
Se connecter
Rechercher
Menu
Connexion
Christelle GUYON
Ajouter
Christelle GUYON
BOURG EN BRESSE
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Educatrice spécialisée
Entreprises
ORSAC, La Providence
- Educatrice Spécialisée
2012 - maintenant
Entraide universitaire
- Educatrice spécialisée
2011 - 2011
Formations
Pas de formation renseignée
Réseau
Genevi?ve RETORNAZ
Philippe GABERAN
Sandrine LOREAUD