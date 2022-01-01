Retail
Christelle HARISTOY
Christelle HARISTOY
BAYONNE, FRANCE
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
SIS SECURITE
- Assistante service exploitation
2019 - maintenant
SYDEC
- Secrétaire polyvalente
2018 - maintenant
SIAEP
- Secrétaire polyvalente
2017 - 2017
Clinique Delay
- Secrétaire accueil
2016 - 2016
Mission locale Pays Basque
- Secrétaire pole formation
2012 - 2016
Maisonsur
- Stagiaire
2012 - 2012
Assistante ressources humaines.
Kiabi
- Conseillere de vente
HEM
2002 - 2011
STATION 24/24 ELF
- Employé
1996 - 2000
Formations
Pas de formation renseignée
Réseau
André COMBE
Gérald HANCEWICZ
Hélène SUHASTE
Laurent CASTETS
Nathalie BELOT
Sandrine POING