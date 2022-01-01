Menu

Christelle HARISTOY

BAYONNE, FRANCE

En résumé

Pas de description

Entreprises

  • SIS SECURITE - Assistante service exploitation

    2019 - maintenant

  • SYDEC - Secrétaire polyvalente

    2018 - maintenant

  • SIAEP - Secrétaire polyvalente

    2017 - 2017

  • Clinique Delay - Secrétaire accueil

    2016 - 2016

  • Mission locale Pays Basque - Secrétaire pole formation

    2012 - 2016

  • Maisonsur - Stagiaire

    2012 - 2012 Assistante ressources humaines.

  • Kiabi - Conseillere de vente

    HEM 2002 - 2011

  • STATION 24/24 ELF - Employé

    1996 - 2000

Formations

Pas de formation renseignée

Réseau