Christelle HUER
Christelle HUER
CROUY SUR OURCQ 77
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Mes compétences :
Efficacité opérationnelle
Entreprises
Viabus
- Chauffeur car
2015 - maintenant
Lyovel
- Referente regionale back office
1998 - maintenant
Formations
Groupe Promotrans
Meaux
2014 - 2014
Titre professionnel de transports de personne et permis d
Lycée Charles Baudelaire
Fosses
1993 - 1994
Bap pro secretariat
Réseau
Alexandra DA SILVA
Cedric FALZON
Celine GAUDIN
Christine WENCEK
Jennifer CHAPALAIN
Martin VERLYCK
Nathalie NAVATTI
Sandrine VOITURON
Xavier TERNAULT
Yann FOURNET