Christelle LE MASSON

En résumé

Pas de description

Entreprises

  • Saratec - Assistante Commerciale

    2009 - maintenant

  • Etudes conseil en ascenseurs - Assistante

    2007 - 2009

  • Mazars & Guerard - Secrétaire service paie

    Paris La Défense 2003 - 2007

Formations

  • Lycée Marcel Pagnol

    Athis Mons 2001 - 2003 BTS assistante de direction

  • Lycée De Montgeron (Montgeron)

    Montgeron 1997 - 2000 Bac compta-gestion

