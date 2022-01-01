Christelle MAES

Born in Lille in France (Ch'ti!) but living in Brussels since 1996. I have landed in a big international group with clear human vision and I enjoy being part of human policies. I had been for several years with the European Commission (Secretariat General and DG EMPL) with a sound experience in the social field at EU level, especially social dialogue/relations. Fluent in English, fair command of German and Dutch.



Née à Lille en France (Ch'ti!) mais vivant depuis 1996 à Bruxelles. J'ai atterri dans une grand entreprise internationale à la vision humaine claire. J'avais passé plusieurs années à la Commission européenne (Secrétariat général et DG EMPL) avec une très bonne connaissance des affaires sociales au niveau européen, notamment dans le cadre du dialogue/relations social/es. Je suis bilingue anglais et je parle allemand et néerlandais (niveau moyen).







Mes compétences :

Europe

Microsoft Project