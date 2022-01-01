Menu

Christelle MAES

BRUXELLES

En résumé

Born in Lille in France (Ch'ti!) but living in Brussels since 1996. I have landed in a big international group with clear human vision and I enjoy being part of human policies. I had been for several years with the European Commission (Secretariat General and DG EMPL) with a sound experience in the social field at EU level, especially social dialogue/relations. Fluent in English, fair command of German and Dutch.

Née à Lille en France (Ch'ti!) mais vivant depuis 1996 à Bruxelles. J'ai atterri dans une grand entreprise internationale à la vision humaine claire. J'avais passé plusieurs années à la Commission européenne (Secrétariat général et DG EMPL) avec une très bonne connaissance des affaires sociales au niveau européen, notamment dans le cadre du dialogue/relations social/es. Je suis bilingue anglais et je parle allemand et néerlandais (niveau moyen).



Mes compétences :
Europe
Microsoft Project

Entreprises

  • ESAN - European Social Action Network - Conseiller du président

    2011

  • IKEA - Directrice des Ressources humaines ( magasin d'Anderlecht 535 employés)

    Plaisir 2014 - maintenant Faire du lieu de travail et des métiers une source d'énergie et de développent humain
    gestion des ressources humaines, direction d'équipe (10 personnes au RH)
    membre du comité directeur du magasin
    gestion de talents et plan de développement et succession
    politique de formation continue
    coaching et formation sur le leadership
    communication interne
    relation avec les syndicats (délégation syndicale, Comité de protection et prévention au travail)
    mesures disciplinaires et suivi législatif

  • IKEA - Compensation and benefits Manager

    Plaisir 2013 - 2014 définition et adaptation des grilles salariales
    projet de réorganisation et classification de fonction (nouvelle grille de rémunération)
    avantages sociaux, assurances
    paye
    politique de mobilité internationale
    bien être des travailleurs

  • IKEA - Directeur des relations sociales (en formation)

    Plaisir 2012 - 2013 négociations avec les syndicats (conseil d'entreprise, délégation syndicale nationale)
    service juridique national
    conseil et accompagnement des RH dans leurs relations avec les syndicats

  • Interface Europe - Associée Gérante, Directrice de la formation

    2005 - 2008 Conseil, stratégie et montage de projet pour la Recherche et développement et la compétitivité
    Direction du département formation (+ de 2000 personnes formées par an sur les consulting, lobbying, montage, rédaction et gestion de projets européens)

  • Commission Européenne, DG EMPL, unité du dialogue sociale et des relations industrielles - Administrateur

    2003 - 2004 co-ordination des comités de dialogue social sectoriel en vue de l'élargissement
    animation et gestion des comités de dialogue sectoriel : audiovisuel, spectacle vivant, service à la personne et télécommunication

  • Chrisseam Consulting - Freelance - Consultant freelance

    2000 - 2012 Fondatrice et gérante de Chrisseam consulting de 2000 à 2006
    Consultant indépendant en nom propre depuis 2006

    Veille stratégique sur les politiques européennes, avec expertise dans le dialogue social, les relations industrielles, l'emploi et les affaires sociales ainsi que l'éducation et la formation

    Rédaction et gestion de nombreux projets financés par l'UE

    Contrats avec l'OIT et la Commission européenne

    Reporting et études

    Délivrance de formation sur le montage et la gestion de projets européens et sur la politique sociale européenne

    Organisation d'événements et rencontres au niveau international et européen

  • EuroCommerce - Directrice des affaires sociales et RSE

    LILLE 1999 - 2003 animation des comités Responsabilité sociale de l'entreprise (RSE),et affaires sociales du commerce et de la distribution au niveau européen.
    Représentation des intérêts des employeurs de ce secteur et négociation collective au niveau européen

  • EuroCommerce - Directrice des affaires sociales et RSE

    LILLE 1999 - 2003 négociations collectives pour le secteur du commerce et de la distribution au niveau européen
    animation et gestion de la délégation "employeur" du comité sectoriel de dialogue social pour le Commerce
    veille stratégique sur la politique sociale, la formation et la RSE
    lobbying

  • Commission européenne, Secrétariat général, Unité du rapport général de l'Union - Rédactrice

    1996 - 1998 rédactrice en charge du suivi des politiques suivantes : Droits de l'Homme; Entreprise; Audiovisuel et Télécom; Emploi et Affaires sociales : Education et formation

Formations

  • Université Lille 2 Droit Et Sante

    Lille 1990 - 1996 DEA droit international, économique et européen

    DEA droit international, économique et européen - j'y ai exercé 2 ans comme chargée de travaux dirigés

