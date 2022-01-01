Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Bienvenue
S'inscrire
Se connecter
Rechercher
Menu
Connexion
Christelle MARCHAL
Ajouter
Christelle MARCHAL
VERDUN
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
FDL
- Secrétaire-Comptable
2014 - 2015
Formations
LYCEE HENRY VOGT
Commercy
1997 - 1998
Réseau
Pas de contact professionnel