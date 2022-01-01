Retail
Patrice MARCHAL
Ajouter
Patrice MARCHAL
PARIS
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Entreprises
GROUPE ROUQUETTE
- Chef des Ventes
2013 - maintenant
LEODIS-C10
- Chef des Ventes
2010 - 2013
OLIVIER BERTRAND DISTRIBUTION
- Chef de Secteur
2007 - 2010
ELIDIS BOISSONS SERVICE
- Chef de Secteur
2004 - 2006
Formations
DISTECH / ICN
Nancy
2004 - 2005
Licence Professionnelle
Commerce d' Entrepositaire grossiste de boissons CHR/CHD
INSTITUT OF TECHNOLOGY (GO)
GO
2003 - 2004
DUETI
International Trade Marketing
IUT Nancy Charlemagne (Université Nancy 2)
Nancy
2001 - 2003
DUT
Université Nancy 1 Henri Poincaré Faculté des Sports
Villers Les Nancy
1999 - 2001
DEUG 1
LYCEE HENRY VOGT
Commercy
1998 - 1999
BAC S
Mathémathiques
Réseau
Axelia CORON
Benigni JULIEN
Christine FABRE
Eric BIBAL
Hochleitner FAUSTINE
Nicolas THOUVENIN
Olivier BREYER
Tanguy DELMAU
Thibaut DUSSER
Yannick DESGRANGE