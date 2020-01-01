Christelle NORGEOT

-
Inter Caves
- Assistante développement recrutement partenaires
2017 - 2019
-
Domino's Pizza France
- Assitanteadministrative développement
Issy-les-Moulineaux
2014 - 2017
-
Body'minute
- Assistante developpement
2013 - 2014
-
FGA Capital
- Sales Assistant
2013 - 2013
Getting the necessary informations to close the contracts of long term car rentals
-
Australie - Visa Vacances Travail
- F&B Attendant
2012 - 2012
-
Caisse d'Epargne Ile de France
- Recruitment Officer
PARIS 1
2011 - 2011
Selection of applications as part of the recruitment campaign (Job Dating), by:
- conducting phone interviews
- taking information about the candidate
- making appointments for the agencies directors
-
Europcar
- Customer Relations Manager
Montigny-le-Bretonneux
2011 - 2011
Management of customer complaints following the rental of their vehicle, by:
- analyzing and processing of disputes (assets, re-invoicing, mailing to customers, refunds)
- launch of the inquiry to the department concerned, if necessary
- managing a portfolio of customer complaints
- analyzing specific problems and informing the hierarchy to request corrective action
-
EK France- Enseignes Ambiance & Styles et Culinarion
- Sales Assistant
2007 - 2009
The cooperative EK France objective is to unite all the independent retailers in the market of tableware, decoration and cooking utensils to enable them to improve the profitability of their business and increase their financial independence. Working for the retail network expansion department, my missions consisted on:
- being the first contact and selecting potential future members,
- monitoring of projects until the opening of the sale outlets (membership, reverse planning: training, internship, building ...),
- communication (on Internet, recruitment almanac, newspapers, trade shows),
- preparation of commercial presentations,
- development of tools for evaluating stores,
- implementation and monitoring dashboards,
- organization of general assemblies.
-
HAVAS VOYAGES
- Sales Assistant
Paris
2005 - 2006
Havas Voyages is the third network of travel agencies in France. The brand, initially focused on the professional market, was acquired by tour operator Nouvelles Frontières (TUI group) in March 2005. I joined the group in June 2005 to participate in the repositioning of the brand in the market of private customers. Working for the expansion department, my main achievement was the integration of the first 95 Havas Voyages agencies by:
- supporting the expansion manager in prospecting actions
- preparing the affiliation contracts
- being the link between agencies, headquarters and suppliers
- creating and following up the shields file
- organizing trade shows
- managing databases
-
HOTEL ROYAL THALASSO BARRIERE
- Sales Assistant (internship)
2003 - 2003
The group Lucien Barrière is one of the leaders in French luxury hotels with 15 hotels in France. They are leisure complexes with casinos, shows and entertainment, wellness and sports activities. The Hotel Royal Thalasso Barriere is located by the sea and has a thalassotherapy center. The customer type is individual but also professional. I worked for the Sale and Banqueting department by:
- making quotations (accommodation, catering, meeting rooms) with the aim of additional sales (thalassotherapy cures themes, physical activity)
- preparing and reviving sales contracts
- transmitting information to the various department involved in the event
- on-site monitoring of events
- conducting and analyzing satisfaction surveys
-
Hôtel Restaurant Castel Régis
- Head waiter, receptionist, waitress
1996 - 2004
The Castel Regis is a charming hotel-restaurant situated by the sea and offers 21 rooms in a park, three dining rooms with sea view (up to 150 people), a meeting room, a swimming pool, a tennis court, a sauna, and a small gym. My parent were owning this business and as a daughter living there, I used to help them in all the duties especially in:
- working at the reception,
- managing the restaurant for half board, weddings and meetings
- making the stock situation and preparing orders