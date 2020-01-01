Menu

Christelle NORGEOT

PARIS

En résumé

Mes compétences :
Coordination de projets
Salons professionnels
Autonomie
Ecoute
Adaptabilité
Esprit d'équipe
Aisance relationelle
Organisation
Contact client

Entreprises

  • Inter Caves - Assistante développement recrutement partenaires

    2017 - 2019

  • Domino's Pizza France - Assitanteadministrative développement

    Issy-les-Moulineaux 2014 - 2017

  • Body'minute - Assistante developpement

    2013 - 2014

  • FGA Capital - Sales Assistant

    2013 - 2013 Getting the necessary informations to close the contracts of long term car rentals

  • Australie - Visa Vacances Travail - F&B Attendant

    2012 - 2012

  • Caisse d'Epargne Ile de France - Recruitment Officer

    PARIS 1 2011 - 2011 Selection of applications as part of the recruitment campaign (Job Dating), by:
    - conducting phone interviews
    - taking information about the candidate
    - making appointments for the agencies directors

  • Europcar - Customer Relations Manager

    Montigny-le-Bretonneux 2011 - 2011 Management of customer complaints following the rental of their vehicle, by:
    - analyzing and processing of disputes (assets, re-invoicing, mailing to customers, refunds)
    - launch of the inquiry to the department concerned, if necessary
    - managing a portfolio of customer complaints
    - analyzing specific problems and informing the hierarchy to request corrective action

  • EK France- Enseignes Ambiance & Styles et Culinarion - Sales Assistant

    2007 - 2009 The cooperative EK France objective is to unite all the independent retailers in the market of tableware, decoration and cooking utensils to enable them to improve the profitability of their business and increase their financial independence. Working for the retail network expansion department, my missions consisted on:
    - being the first contact and selecting potential future members,
    - monitoring of projects until the opening of the sale outlets (membership, reverse planning: training, internship, building ...),
    - communication (on Internet, recruitment almanac, newspapers, trade shows),
    - preparation of commercial presentations,
    - development of tools for evaluating stores,
    - implementation and monitoring dashboards,
    - organization of general assemblies.

  • HAVAS VOYAGES - Sales Assistant

    Paris 2005 - 2006 Havas Voyages is the third network of travel agencies in France. The brand, initially focused on the professional market, was acquired by tour operator Nouvelles Frontières (TUI group) in March 2005. I joined the group in June 2005 to participate in the repositioning of the brand in the market of private customers. Working for the expansion department, my main achievement was the integration of the first 95 Havas Voyages agencies by:
    - supporting the expansion manager in prospecting actions
    - preparing the affiliation contracts
    - being the link between agencies, headquarters and suppliers
    - creating and following up the shields file
    - organizing trade shows
    - managing databases

  • HOTEL ROYAL THALASSO BARRIERE - Sales Assistant (internship)

    2003 - 2003 The group Lucien Barrière is one of the leaders in French luxury hotels with 15 hotels in France. They are leisure complexes with casinos, shows and entertainment, wellness and sports activities. The Hotel Royal Thalasso Barriere is located by the sea and has a thalassotherapy center. The customer type is individual but also professional. I worked for the Sale and Banqueting department by:
    - making quotations (accommodation, catering, meeting rooms) with the aim of additional sales (thalassotherapy cures themes, physical activity)
    - preparing and reviving sales contracts
    - transmitting information to the various department involved in the event
    - on-site monitoring of events
    - conducting and analyzing satisfaction surveys

  • Hôtel Restaurant Castel Régis - Head waiter, receptionist, waitress

    1996 - 2004 The Castel Regis is a charming hotel-restaurant situated by the sea and offers 21 rooms in a park, three dining rooms with sea view (up to 150 people), a meeting room, a swimming pool, a tennis court, a sauna, and a small gym. My parent were owning this business and as a daughter living there, I used to help them in all the duties especially in:
    - working at the reception,
    - managing the restaurant for half board, weddings and meetings
    - making the stock situation and preparing orders

Formations

Réseau