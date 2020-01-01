Menu

Christelle ROUCHAVILLE

Paris

En résumé

Both CG ARTIST and Project MANAGER :
Render Supervisor ( Minions, Pets, Sing ) / Hair & Fur artist ( Grinch ) / Lead 3D Character modeler ( Ubisoft ) / Production Manager ( Gobelins / Xilam ) / Project Manager in Innovation ( ESIEE ) / Junior Character Animator ( Gobelins - Animation Mentor )

INTRO :
CG artist since 1997, I start working as an autodidact artist in video game industry ( Need for speed 4 ... Motor City / Electronic Arts, ... Sony & Ubisoft ). Then in Animation as CG Modeler, Groom artist, Production manager. Finally, I just graduate from Animation Mentor School as character animator !

RESUME :
I started working as an autodidact artist for Video Game ( Shen / Sony - Electronic Arts ) and R&D ( Dotvision Research ). Then, my passion for Animation led me to the French School ( Gobelins ) where I studied Producing in 2004. After few years as a freelance artist for video game, TV and Advertising. I came back in a studio to manage the Character Design team on AAA - I am Alive ( Ubisoft ). New skill that I completed in 2008 with a Degree in Management and innovation / Master Of sciences ( ESIEE Engineer School ). This gave me the opportunity to work on a collaborative project for VFX and Animation industries ( HD3D IIO - French Competitive Cluster : CAP DIGITAL ) and implement the Scrum method ( Agile method ) in order to guide IT development.
In 2013, I joined Illumination Mac Guff Studio as Render Supervisor / RenderFarm Management ( Minions, Pets, Sing ). Then Hair & Fur artist ( The Grinch ). After that, I took a Character animation workshop at Gobelins and manage to graduade from ( Animation Mentor ) last june 2020. I am now ready for new adventures, as an ARTIST and a MANAGER !

*** SKILLS ***
Project manager, Communication, Production manager, CG skills and softwares : Z Brush, Maya, Lightwave, 3Ds Max, Photoshop (UV, textures, morph, modeling, skinning, normal map, animation, layout, render)

Mes compétences :
Communication
Jeu vidéo
Gestion de

Entreprises

  • Illumination Mac Guff - Hair / Fur artiste on The Grinch

    Paris 2016 - 2017 Réalisation des fourrures sur les personnages du film.

  • Illumination Mac Guff - Render Supervisor

    Paris 2013 - 2016 Supervision et gestion des priorités de calculs du Studio : Minion's, Secret life of pets, Sing ...
    Gestion des priorités en accord avec la production et les superviseurs, communication auprès des équipes, reporting quotidien, amélioration des outils de suivi et customisation du Systeme d'Information ( Shotgun ) avec les TD.

  • Artist Freelance - 3D Artist / Modeling - UV - Morph - Texture - Z-Brush

    2011 - maintenant Project manager, Communication, Production manager, CG skills and softwares : Z Brush, Maya, Lightwave, 3Ds Max, Photoshop (UV, textures, morph, modeling, skinning, normal map, animation, layout, render)

  • HD3D SAS - Equipe Produit - Assistance MOE - Stage Mastère ITMP (6 mois) - Management de Projet

    2009 - maintenant Chargée de faciliter la communication interne du projet, de mettre en place le réseau des utilisateurs sur les 8 sujets de recherche.
    Membre de l'équipe produit : de faciliter la mise en place de la méthode Scrum ( méthode agile) pour recueillir les besoins et orienter les développements, de mettre en place la documentation produit de la suite logicielle développée.

    Le projet : HD3D-IIO http://www.hd3d.fr/
    (Initiative pour une Industrie Ouverte) est un projet structurant du Pôle de Compétitivité Cap Digital, centré sur les contenus numériques multimédias.
    Objectif : Répondre aux besoins de la production de films VFX et animation mondiale avec de nouveaux outils collaboratifs.
    Partenaires associés : Duran Duboi, Mac Guff, Mikros Image, TeamTo, 2 Minutes,Éclair, LTC . Les autres partenaires : France Telecom,Ecoles Louis Limière, INREV-ATI, CICM, EESA,L2TI, Artemis, Institut TELECOM.

    http://www.capdigital.com/category/projets/commence_par-H/ Projet HD3D 110

  • Darkworks - Lead Personnages

    Paris 2006 - 2008 Développeur de Jeux Vidéo

    "I am Alive", Jeu Vidéo AAA édité par Ubisoft.
    Mise en place et suivi de la production des personnages du jeu.
    Phase FPP 3 : pré production.

    - Mise en place de la production des personnages du jeu.
    Choix et orientations sur la méthodologie et les contraintes techniques. Revisite et optimisation de la chaîne de production en fonction des objectifs.
    - Organisation et suivi de la production, du Design à l’intégration :
    Orientations sur le design & les intentions en accord avec La Direction Artistique et la Réalisation. Mise en place de documentation de référence.
    Planification avec l’équipe Producing. Suivi et validation de la qualité des modèles : modeling, UV, texture, skinning & intégration sous l'éditeur Unreal 3.

  • Freelance - CG Artist

    2005 - 2007 - TRAFALGAR - documentaire fiction. Diffuseur ARTE - prime Time. Décors et personnages
    - PODCASTS - Série d’animation - Diffuseur France 3 .Personnages
    - AMORA - Pub - textures du dragon.
    - SUNRIZE LAKES : Animation de 2 minutes sur une résidence de standing en Floride (Gestion de production, Réalisation et Technicien 3D).
    - SCARFACE - Vidéo clip - chanteur ROHFF - Vivendi : véhicules
    - HERO- Pub - modeling organique photorealiste
    - CHANEL - Pub institutionnel de vulgarisation scientifique
    - BILLBOARD TV Egyptienne : Anim de 10 secondes d’un tournesol
    - UNREAL TOURNAMENT - Demo ATI - Décors LD & HD
    - ALONE in The Dark 5 - Personnage HD
    - MARTINE à la Montagne, les personnages

  • Dotvision Research, Paris - Graphiste Senior

    2000 - 2003 Recherche & Développement pour une application 3D dédiée à Internet.

    J’ai chez DOTVISION Research été amenée à découper, définir et documenter le processus de notre production graphique en vue de son externalisation. A en définir les contraintes techniques, les outils & la méthode. J’ai participé aux concepts et scénaris de jeux avec l'équipe marketing. Réalisé de nombreux éléments fixes et animés pour notre technologie. Et eu en charge la réalisation de nombre de nos projets dédiés ( Miko, Sun Micro system … ) de l’identité graphique du projet, traitement et représentation de l’information, à la production des données.

  • Shen Technologies, Paris - Graphiste

    1997 - 1999 Développeur de Jeux Vidéo

    - Adidas Power soccer 2 - Sony / PSYGNOSIS
    - Adidas Power soccer 98 - Sony / PSYGNOSIS
    - Publicité Adidas AG
    - Need for Speed 4 - EA- Scène cinématique test d’ouverture du jeu
    - NFS 4 & motor city/ jeu online - EA
    (Mission en conception infographique, pour le compte de la société SHEN TECHONOLOGIES auprès de la compagnie ELECTRONIC ARTS. à Seattle( USA ). Passage de la phase Beta à la version Master du jeu)

Formations

  • Animation Mentor

    Emeryville 2018 - 2020 US Online School - Graduated in June 2020 in Character Animation - With mentors from ILM - Pixar - Dreamworks & ID Software.

  • Ecole Supérieure Ingénieurs Electrotechnique & Electronique

    Paris 2008 - 2009 Mastère Spécialisé (MS) / conférence des Grandes Écoles - CCIP

    Préparation à la gestion de projets complexes et innovants, à la mise en place de stratégies d'innovation et de management par projet.
    Certified Project Management Associate. IPMA Level D
    Sujet de Thèse Professionnelle : Thématiques sur la communication au sein des projets collaboratifs. (notamment les projets HD3D IIO et PLAY ALL, CAP Digital Cluster )

  • CFT Gobelins Gobelins, l'école de l'image

    Paris 2003 - 2004 Licence Pro - Gestion de Production en film d'animation et Vidéo

Réseau