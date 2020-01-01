Christelle ROUCHAVILLE

Both CG ARTIST and Project MANAGER :

Render Supervisor ( Minions, Pets, Sing ) / Hair & Fur artist ( Grinch ) / Lead 3D Character modeler ( Ubisoft ) / Production Manager ( Gobelins / Xilam ) / Project Manager in Innovation ( ESIEE ) / Junior Character Animator ( Gobelins - Animation Mentor )



INTRO :

CG artist since 1997, I start working as an autodidact artist in video game industry ( Need for speed 4 ... Motor City / Electronic Arts, ... Sony & Ubisoft ). Then in Animation as CG Modeler, Groom artist, Production manager. Finally, I just graduate from Animation Mentor School as character animator !



RESUME :

I started working as an autodidact artist for Video Game ( Shen / Sony - Electronic Arts ) and R&D ( Dotvision Research ). Then, my passion for Animation led me to the French School ( Gobelins ) where I studied Producing in 2004. After few years as a freelance artist for video game, TV and Advertising. I came back in a studio to manage the Character Design team on AAA - I am Alive ( Ubisoft ). New skill that I completed in 2008 with a Degree in Management and innovation / Master Of sciences ( ESIEE Engineer School ). This gave me the opportunity to work on a collaborative project for VFX and Animation industries ( HD3D IIO - French Competitive Cluster : CAP DIGITAL ) and implement the Scrum method ( Agile method ) in order to guide IT development.

In 2013, I joined Illumination Mac Guff Studio as Render Supervisor / RenderFarm Management ( Minions, Pets, Sing ). Then Hair & Fur artist ( The Grinch ). After that, I took a Character animation workshop at Gobelins and manage to graduade from ( Animation Mentor ) last june 2020. I am now ready for new adventures, as an ARTIST and a MANAGER !



*** SKILLS ***

Project manager, Communication, Production manager, CG skills and softwares : Z Brush, Maya, Lightwave, 3Ds Max, Photoshop (UV, textures, morph, modeling, skinning, normal map, animation, layout, render)



