Christian LEBEGUE

Schneider Electric
- Green premium Program Director - Eco-Conception
Rueil Malmaison
2011 - maintenant
Schneider Electric has developed its Green Premium concept, a single eco-mark with defined and clear criteria that include the appropriate information about its environmental projects. In particular, it covers environmental impacts throughout the product life cycle, the identification or elimination of substances of concern and the elements necessary for recycling.
From 2008, Green Premium Program supports the implemention of the eco-mark in terms of availability of information for Customers, communication.
Schneider Electric
- Quality & Environment Director
Rueil Malmaison
2004 - 2010
The scope is Industry Business Unit
Quality Director regarding
- Offer Creation Process (Development & Continuous Improvement of Products)
- Suppliers Management
- Industrial performances
Environment Director regarding
- REACH and RoHS program
- PEP (Product Environmental Profile) and EoLI (End of Life Instruction)
- Energy Efficiency (Reduction of CO² emission)
NUM - Control & Numerical Command
- Project Director
2000 - 2004
Schneider Electric
- Manager of Electronic & Mechanical Design Office
Rueil Malmaison
1999 - 2000
Scope of Speed Drives Products entity
Management of the Design Office
Schneider Electric
- Project Manager
Rueil Malmaison
1995 - 1999
Project Manager of Speed Drives entity
Product ranges = ALTIVAR 66 / ALTIVAR 58