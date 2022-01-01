Menu

Christian LEBEGUE

Rueil Malmaison

En résumé

Entreprises

  • Schneider Electric - Green premium Program Director - Eco-Conception

    Rueil Malmaison 2011 - maintenant Schneider Electric has developed its Green Premium concept, a single eco-mark with defined and clear criteria that include the appropriate information about its environmental projects. In particular, it covers environmental impacts throughout the product life cycle, the identification or elimination of substances of concern and the elements necessary for recycling.

    From 2008, Green Premium Program supports the implemention of the eco-mark in terms of availability of information for Customers, communication.

  • Schneider Electric - Quality & Environment Director

    Rueil Malmaison 2004 - 2010 The scope is Industry Business Unit

    Quality Director regarding
    - Offer Creation Process (Development & Continuous Improvement of Products)
    - Suppliers Management
    - Industrial performances

    Environment Director regarding
    - REACH and RoHS program
    - PEP (Product Environmental Profile) and EoLI (End of Life Instruction)
    - Energy Efficiency (Reduction of CO² emission)

  • NUM - Control & Numerical Command - Project Director

    2000 - 2004

  • Schneider Electric - Manager of Electronic & Mechanical Design Office

    Rueil Malmaison 1999 - 2000 Scope of Speed Drives Products entity

    Management of the Design Office

  • Schneider Electric - Project Manager

    Rueil Malmaison 1995 - 1999 Project Manager of Speed Drives entity
    Product ranges = ALTIVAR 66 / ALTIVAR 58

Formations

