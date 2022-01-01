Retail
Christine DROUEL
Christine DROUEL
Lyon
Entreprises
CVE
- Responsable nouveaux projets Biogaz
Lyon (69000)
2022 - maintenant
BURGEAP
- Chargée d'Affaires
Boulogne Billancourt
2004 - 2022
PERMO
- Ingenieur technico-commercial
2003 - 2004
LAC instruments et systemes (EFS)
- Ingenieur technico-commercial
1998 - 2003
Formations
Université Aix Marseille 1 Provence Master SET GEMA
Marseille
1992 - 1995
Doctorat chimie environnement et santé
Réseau
Guillaume DROUEL
Hugues THOMAS
Marc-éric PAUTET
Nicolas SONALLY
Olivier TACONET
Raouf GNOUMA
Stéphane CHEMIN
Valentin PIROT
Virginie DO NASCIMENTO
