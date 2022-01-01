Menu

Christophe BEAUVILAIN

PHILADELPHIA

En résumé

Mes compétences :
Achat
acheteur
Asie

Entreprises

  • ALSTOM Transport - Project Sourcing Manager

    2008 - maintenant - Supplier relationship mngt
    - Secure action plan in order to reach QCD project commitment
    - Deployed group strategy into project (portfolio of 250m€)
    - Consult, analyse and Contractualyze supplier offer
    - Double sourcing, re-sourcing, development LLCC supplier.
    - Sourcing reference in project execution.

  • Sagem Mobiles - Acheteur projet

    2007 - 2008 Upstream purchaser for mobile phones industry,Supplier panel management; incl. Suppliers selection, price negotiations, R&D support.
    Turnover : 100 m€ /year
    Business trip in ASIA, US

  • Sagem - Acheteur

    PARIS 2005 - 2007 Purchaser on C parts for several product line (Set top box, mobile, internet box,...); Panel management, Supplier selection, price negotiations.
    Turnover : 40 m€/year
    Business trip in ASIA.

  • NEC - Inspecteur qualité

    Nanterre 2003 - 2004 Inspection de la qualité à l'arrivé des composants

Formations

Réseau