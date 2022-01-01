Christophe BEAUVILAIN

2008 - maintenant- Supplier relationship mngt
- Secure action plan in order to reach QCD project commitment
- Deployed group strategy into project (portfolio of 250m€)
- Consult, analyse and Contractualyze supplier offer
- Double sourcing, re-sourcing, development LLCC supplier.
- Sourcing reference in project execution.
Sagem Mobiles
- Acheteur projet
2007 - 2008Upstream purchaser for mobile phones industry,Supplier panel management; incl. Suppliers selection, price negotiations, R&D support.
Turnover : 100 m€ /year
Business trip in ASIA, US
Sagem
- Acheteur
PARIS2005 - 2007Purchaser on C parts for several product line (Set top box, mobile, internet box,...); Panel management, Supplier selection, price negotiations.
Turnover : 40 m€/year
Business trip in ASIA.
NEC
- Inspecteur qualité
Nanterre2003 - 2004Inspection de la qualité à l'arrivé des composants