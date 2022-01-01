Menu

Christophe BEKHOUCHE

Paris

En résumé

Specialization in Marine & Offshore Engineering from TU Delft and Centrale Marseille.
Graduation from Centrale Marseille in November 2014

As an Installation Engineer in Technip Norway, I try to spend as much time as possible on site to build a strong and valuable experience of marine operations.

I participated in several installation jobs for the Åsgard Subsea Compression Project, onboard the North Sea Giant and North Sea Atlantic.
I am now currently preparing the mobilisation of 33 spools and 2 riser caissons for a project in the Danish sector.

Mes compétences :
AutoCAD
DeepLines

Entreprises

  • Technip - Installation Engineer

    Paris 2014 - maintenant Åsgard Subsea Compression Project for Statoil
    - Installation of the Wet Parking Frame, Covers, Flying Leads and Valve Actuators onboard North Sea Giant
    - Installation of the Subsea Compression Cassette Base Frame onboard North Sea Atlantic
    - Involved in other vessel mobilizations and offshore fill in works activities

    DBU Subsea Development Project for Maersk Oil & Gas
    - Currently preparing the mobilisation of 33 spools and 2 riser caissons. Operations starting in Esbjerg in June 2015

  • Technip - Trainee

    Paris 2014 - 2014 In charge of the installation procedure of flying leads for the Åsgard Subsea Compression Project.

  • MAN Diesel & Turbo - Stagiaire

    Saint-Nazaire 2012 - 2012 Stage ouvrier en assemblage et essais.
    Intégration aux unités de production des moteurs MAN de forte puissance, ainsi qu'aux cellules d'essais. Découverte des méthodes de montage et des procédures d'essais de moteurs destinés à la production d'énergie en centrales thermique.

Formations

  • Delft University Of Technology (TU Delft)

    Delft 2013 - 2013 Projets :
    Design d'un jacket support de plateforme pétrolière (projet Shell en Mer du Nord)
    Design d'une ferme éolienne offshore (projet East Anglia OWF UK)
    Design de supports d'éoliennes offshore

    autres cours :
    Arctic Engineering
    Safety in Offshore Engineering
    Marine Propulsion Systems
    Shipping Management
    Law in Marine Technology

  • Ecole Centrale Marseille

    Marseille 2011 - 2014 Spécialisation Génie Mer : hydrodynamique marine, physique des matériaux en milieu marin, gestion de projet offshore, architecture naval, génie côtier, projet industriel.

    Tronc commun généraliste : mécanique des milieux continus, mathématiques, chimie, gestion de projet, économie...
    Options orientées ingénierie mécanique : aérodynamique, dimensionnement de structures, thermomécanique

  • Lycée Du Parc

    Lyon 2009 - 2011 Classe préparatoire MP

  • Lycée Du Coudon

    La Garde 2006 - 2009 Filière S - spécialité Maths

