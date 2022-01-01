Christophe BEKHOUCHE

Specialization in Marine & Offshore Engineering from TU Delft and Centrale Marseille.
Graduation from Centrale Marseille in November 2014
As an Installation Engineer in Technip Norway, I try to spend as much time as possible on site to build a strong and valuable experience of marine operations.
I participated in several installation jobs for the Åsgard Subsea Compression Project, onboard the North Sea Giant and North Sea Atlantic.
I am now currently preparing the mobilisation of 33 spools and 2 riser caissons for a project in the Danish sector.
Mes compétences :
AutoCAD
DeepLines