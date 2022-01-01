Menu

Christophe BERENGER

AIX EN PROVENCE

Election présidentielle 2022

RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat de la présidentielle à Aix-en-Provence dimanche 10 avril à partir de 20 heures.

En résumé

 Experienced in services operations with a solid background in Supply Chain Logistic
 Solid knowledge in mobile networks and wireless computing solutions
 Experienced in management people skills
 Strong project management skills (planning, organisation and time management)
 Excellent analytical skills
 Effective at problems solving
 Excellent communications skills and comfortable in leading meetings
 Ability to be well-organized, flexible, proactive, and detail orientated
 Possess a strong "Can Do" attitude to deliver superior results

Mes compétences :
BAAN
RF
Voice Specialist

Entreprises

  • Motorola Solutions - Offer Manager

    2014 - maintenant - Define, develop and manage a portfolio of service offerings within the Global Integration Services team.
    - Maintain a laser focus on creating an end to end service around Enterprise solutions and products that enable customers and partners to stand up an end and end solution around key use cases.
    - Support current services and drive the development of services that incorporate new products and solutions developed by the product development organization within a global portfolio
    - Successfully support the launch and go to market activities of service offerings
    - Engage with customers and sales teams to drive market adoption of the services and support the growth of those service offers.
    - Leverages experience to assist solution architects and delivery teams in the development and delivery of services in customer labs, pilots as well as commercial deployments.
    - Captures voice of customer and collaborates on requirements with product teams, customers, sales teams, solution architects and partners.
    - Responsible for market expansion of services, identification and validation of key investments, defining skills and delivery requirements to effectively deliver these services, technical, sales and delivery enablement and partner strategy and training.
    - Responsible for a business case and the related growth and profit targets as part of the overall line of business plan.

  • Motorola Solutions - Business Operations Manager

    2014 - 2014 - Responsible for Pre Integration PSION/MSI System: Transfer of Services business into new MSI systems and minimize GAPs to secure Customers Satisfaction. Voice of business.
    - Responsible for Post Integration: Full ownership of all EA Psion Related activities with the objective of ensuring processes are fully integrated within MSI. Central point of contact for all activities and escalations.
    - Partner Empower: Service Subject Matter expert for Partner Empower. Work closely with Channel to close the gaps around service in order to improve Service Contribution through the channel.

  • Psion - Responsable contrat de maintenance EMEA

    2011 - 2013 - Responsible for EMEA Maintenance Contract revenue of 16.7M€
    - Define and implement best practices for day 2 maintenance contracts all over EMEA and align them with US process
    - Assure resources are used and optimized all over EMEA to generate additional day 2 contracts revenue and assure a management role of those resources
    - Work with the Service organization to speak for one EMEA voice to define and get improvements from IT to reduce admin tasks
    - Create an admin team in charge to partially or totally create and prepare every month the end of warranty contracts, day 2 renewal contracts, and possibly make the order entries when contracts are accepted and signed
    - Update forecasts, increase sales focus and efficiency, and finally bring a powerful and dedicated management to this business

  • Psion - Field service operation manager

    2008 - 2010 - Responsible for scheduling all installation, site survey and trouble call orders for USA and Canada ($2M)
    - Coordinate all the interventions with customers and field service technician
    - Responsible for the performance and development of the field service technicians (18 persons spread in US)
    - Conduct one-on-one review with all field technicians to build more effective communications, to understand training and development needs, and to provide insight for the improvement of quality and activity performance
    - Ensure all activities conform to the company high levels of technical accuracy and conformity to ISO procedures as well as the Standard Operating Procedures
    - Review expenses; Reduced 50% of 2008 Budget and 20% of 2009 Budget
    - Responsible for processes improvement and work procedures optimisation for services operations and scheduling
    - Responsible for internal cross training
    - Provide timely on-line status reporting of activity. Generate required reports and maintain control of scheduling and customer contacts

  • Psion - Responsable Ingénieur Avant-Vente

    2005 - 2007 - Supported sales team by delivering demos and technical expertise (€55M of revenue)
    - Coordinated all the demos with customers and sales
    - Estimated the resources and participants needed to deliver quality of service for sales
    - Directed and managed the technical consultant team (9 persons spread in France)
    - Was the final point of technical escalation in France for Help Desk tickets and pre-sales support
    - Directed and managed project development from beginning to end for big key customer accounts (€15M)
    - Monitored the technological development on the vertical market
    - Improved processes and optimised work procedures
    - Provided timely on-line status reporting of activity. Generated required reports and maintain control of demos and customer contacts

  • Psion - Ingénieur Avant-Vente

    2002 - 2004 - Supported sales team by delivering demos and technical expertise for the south of France (€10M)
    - Was the final point of technical escalation in France for SCL Help Desk tickets and pre-sales support
    - Directed and managed project development from beginning to end for key customer accounts (€8M)
    - Defined project scope, goals and deliverables that support key customer business goals
    - Communicated effectively project expectations to team members and customers in a timely
    - Estimated the resources and participants needed to achieve project goals
    - Responsible for “ Technology Watch”

Formations

  • LT DIDEROT

    Paris 1988 - 1990 BTS

    INFORMATIQUE INDUSTRIELLE

Réseau