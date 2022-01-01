Menu

Christophe BEREYZIAT

BOIS-GUILLAUME

Election présidentielle 2022

Sales and Business Development Manager in Ingredients

Based on a recognized Agro Food Industry engineering education ,specialized in processing , I've spent most of my experience in food ingredients and intermediate products in contact with different sectors and differents cultures .
Manager who, after years of experience in operational and strategic FMCG and Business-to-Business development and sales, has acquired a comprehensive knowledge and extensive experience in the food industry and the food ingredients sector on an international scale.

Currently looking for a new challenge in sales or business development - Open to relocation.

Particularly strong in communication skills and strategic thinking combined with pragmatic problem solving to achieve profit and quality targets.
Capable of building intimate business relationship at the highest level of the Partners structure, with proven capability to effectively interact with all cultures.
- Results oriented
- Highly motivated to operate in an international environment.

KEY SKILLS
• Capable of identifying new market opportunities and how to full-fill them.
• Defining business plans and sales objective and managing budget with autonomy and maximum responsibility
• Organising tasks and planning appropriate courses of action in order to bring tasks to completion and achieve sales objectives
• Highly motivated at reaching objectives
• Capable of establishing high level relationship within Clients structure.
• Knowledge of different cultures and market places which has been critical for working in an international environment.
• Deep knowledge of the food industry at an international level

Mes compétences :
Commercial export
Distribution B2B
Business development
Prospection de clients
Prospection internationale
Key account management
Vente B2B

Entreprises

  • Beneo - Country Manager France

    2014 - maintenant

  • Diana Naturals - Food Supplements Sales Manager

    2011 - 2013 - Direct sales of vegetal and animal extracts to customers of food supplements and nutrition sectors.
    - Selection, implementation and training of specialized agents/distributors dedicate to food supplements and nutrition sectors.
    - Definition and implementation of Sales Action Plans.

  • Nexira - Area Manager North-East Europe

    2008 - 2011 Sales of hydrocolloids (gum arabic, guar, xanthan... ) to the Flavors, Confectionery,
    Nutraceutic, Cosmetic, Pharmacy, Wine, Petfood, Feed and Technical industries
    - Key account management.
    - Management of German subsidiary.
    - Follow Up of distributors and agents : definition and implementation of SAP.
    - Market investigation: identification of customer needs and trends, new applications and reporting.

  • Nexira - Sales Manager France

    2003 - 2007 Direct sales of gum arabic and range of colloids to French customers (Flavor houses, Confectionery, Nutrition, Cosmetics).
    Prospection of new potential sectors with innovative and functional colloid combinations

  • Nutrinova - Area Sales Manager France

    2000 - 2003 - Sales on French market of Preservatives (Sorbates, Sorbic Acid) and Acesulfame K to Food, Pharmaceutical, food supplements and feed industries.
    - Promotion and sales of High Intense Sweetening systems to different industries:

  • Daregal - Development & Application project manager

    MILLY LA FORET 1996 - 2000 - Development from laboratory scale to production of processed herbs adapted to customers needs and process constraints.
    - Developed dehydrated mixes of culinary processed herbs for Key accounts.

  • Chateau Castera (Medoc) - Quality Engineer

    1995 - 1996 - Development of the winery quality management system
    - Development of the procedure management system and related staff training

Formations

