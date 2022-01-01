Christophe BEREYZIAT

Sales and Business Development Manager in Ingredients



Based on a recognized Agro Food Industry engineering education ,specialized in processing , I've spent most of my experience in food ingredients and intermediate products in contact with different sectors and differents cultures .

Manager who, after years of experience in operational and strategic FMCG and Business-to-Business development and sales, has acquired a comprehensive knowledge and extensive experience in the food industry and the food ingredients sector on an international scale.



Currently looking for a new challenge in sales or business development - Open to relocation.



Particularly strong in communication skills and strategic thinking combined with pragmatic problem solving to achieve profit and quality targets.

Capable of building intimate business relationship at the highest level of the Partners structure, with proven capability to effectively interact with all cultures.

- Results oriented

- Highly motivated to operate in an international environment.



KEY SKILLS

• Capable of identifying new market opportunities and how to full-fill them.

• Defining business plans and sales objective and managing budget with autonomy and maximum responsibility

• Organising tasks and planning appropriate courses of action in order to bring tasks to completion and achieve sales objectives

• Highly motivated at reaching objectives

• Capable of establishing high level relationship within Clients structure.

• Knowledge of different cultures and market places which has been critical for working in an international environment.

• Deep knowledge of the food industry at an international level



Mes compétences :

Commercial export

Distribution B2B

Business development

Prospection de clients

Prospection internationale

Key account management

Vente B2B