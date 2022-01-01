Executive Chief of La Haute Societe, Christophe Bernard spent 6 years in Megalo[s] Agency as associate director. He has 15 years of experience in multimedia and audio-visual productions, with 7 years working on rich internet applications.



He founded La Haute Societe in 2005 with Jérôme Balmain, technical director. La Haute Societe’s goal is to help companies and brands to promote their image on the web through digital media and rich internet application development.



His approach:

“Technique must not be a brake, but a tool. And the originality of concepts is of good ideas and “mise-en-scene””. That’s why latest technologies control and audio-visual culture are essential to imagine rich media concepts.



“Technology is nothing if not to benefit to the user”. In order to create positive brands’ image on the web, we maximize our creativity to produce rewarding interactive branded experiences for the user.



Compétences

Interactive communication consulting, Content production, Concept & Ideas, New media expertise



Mes compétences :

Publicité

Conseil

Création

Communication

Marketing

Graphisme

Web

Internet

Management